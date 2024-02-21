The votes are in; Chickasaw property tax increases

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — Two separate referendums to raise property taxes in Chickasaw hit the polls Tuesday.

The first ballot to raise property taxes from 5 mill to 7.5 mill was voted down by the residents.

Fort Walton Beach man arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot at Thai Spice, leading police on chase

Chickasaw Mayor Barry Broadhead tells News 5 that this increase would’ve given the city some breathing room in its finances after already being on a tight budget. Now, they will have to make some tough decisions to stay afloat.

“We will operate within our means,” Broadhead said. “It will mean in some areas to make some cutbacks and make some difficult choices, but the people have spoken.”

However, the second ballot focused on bringing financial support to Chickasaw City Schools. The ballot proposed to increase property taxes by 3 mill, and the residents voted yes.

Chickasaw City School superintendent David Wofford said that this will be a huge help in improving the education system in the city.

Mobile City Council members give funds to nonprofit targeting gun violence

“What this will do is allow us to build on what we have already done,” Wofford said.

That would include building opportunities like the career tech programs offered to juniors and seniors where students can get hands-on experience in the working force and rebuilding the current 70-year-old high school.

“As school systems improve, it attracts more people to that area,” Wofford said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.