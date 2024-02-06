'Find Me the Votes' digs into Trump's Georgia woes
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
A new book by two veteran investigative reporters digs into the legal saga enveloping former President Donald Trump and his efforts to overturn Georgia's election results in 2020. "Find Me the Votes" authors Michael Isikoff and Daniel Klaidman join Jim on "The Final 5" to offer new insight into what happened after the 2020 election, plus if Fulton County DA Fani Willis' admission to an affair with a lead prosecutor changes the case.