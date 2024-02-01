The votes are in: Reid Park Zoo names baby Grevy's zebra
After thousands of votes from community members, Reid Park Zoo staff have finally given its baby zebra a name.
After thousands of votes from community members, Reid Park Zoo staff have finally given its baby zebra a name.
The zoo reassured the public that the attack did not impact animal wellbeing and support staff, but it was still determining possible consequences for human visitors.
TikTok profiles for some of the world's biggest music artists no list their available music.
The stories you need to start your day: The child tax credit bill moves to the Senate, Black History Month and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
The brother-and-sister founding team of Drs. Max and Sara Marquart started the Munich-based company to create a sustainable alternative to cocoa. The idea behind the name change was that “there is no Planet B,” due to climate change and other environmental threats to the cocoa producing industry, Max Marquart told TechCrunch. The climate woes have resulted in chocolate prices hitting a 45-year high in 2023, with cocoa bean futures trading at $4,362 per tonne, up 84% from 2022.
The extra money will go toward improving the statue's pavilion area and increased security measures.
Media startup The Messenger burst on the scene last May with $50 million in hand, aggressively hiring journalists to build an "unbiased" digital newsroom. Instead, its staff found out through a New York Times article today that the publication is shutting down. According to employees' social media posts, the laid off workers will not receive any severance, and their healthcare coverage will end.
More than 11,000 customers have given the growth and thickening treatment a flawless five stars.
The former face of the Orioles is now a part-owner of the Orioles.
Wondering if you can claim the saver’s credit to reduce your tax bill? Learn whether you qualify and how it works.
The 2024 Kia Sorento starts at $33,365, $1,600 more than 2023, and the hybrid trims cost a few hundred more, too. The new X-Pro trims starts at $48,765.
You don't need to resort to the dark web to find your illicit pill counterfeiting presses and molds. Just go to eBay and you can get one like new for a great price! Or at least you could until recently, when the Justice Department sued the company for facilitating the sale of thousands of devices clearly intended for illegal purposes — and now eBay owes $59 million.
'Use it instead of dry shampoo or hairspray,' says the actress of the product, also loved by Meghan Markle and Brooke Shields.
The retailer is stocked with steep discounts on major brands like Theory, APL and Balenciaga.
We’ve put together a list of our favorite 0% APR credit cards that can help you pay for a large purchase or pay down a balance transfer without accruing more interest.
Before we watch the Super Bowl, it's time for the NFL Pro Bowl games!
The list of best used cars with lowest operating costs over 5 or 10 years is mostly familiar names, but a Chevy took the top spot for 5-year-old vehicles.
Online sales platform eBay will pay $59 million after settling a suit with the Justice Department involving the sale of pill press machines, which are often used to manufacture counterfeit prescription medications. The company also sold affiliated products, like molds, stamps and dies.
Apps like Robinhood made investing in stocks easier, and Finvest wants to do the same thing for investing in U.S. Treasury Bills. Shivam Bharuka, co-founder and CEO of Get Moving, started working on Finvest in 2023. With interest rates at such high levels, Bharuka wanted to take advantage of the environment -- however, banks were giving pennies on the dollar, he told TechCrunch.
Google has today said its cloud region in South Africa is operational, coming a year after the tech giant picked Johannesburg as its first site in Africa. Cloud regions allow users to deploy cloud resources from specific geographic locations or closer to customers, and gives them access to several services including cloud storage, compute engine and key management systems. Google says the Johannesburg region will play an important role in providing the resources that businesses “need to scale, innovate and compete in the global marketplace.”
Of course, I had to get them after they went viral on social media.