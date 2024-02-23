The votes are in: Spaulding High School's Carmen Pomeroy is Seacoast Student of the Week

The results are in, and all six candidates for Seacoast Student of the Week received high marks and extra credit from our readers.

But only one earned the top spot in our first such poll: Carmen Pomeroy of Spaulding High School in Rochester.

Carmen, lauded in her nomination both for her academic achievement and her "kindness and humanity," collected 39% of the 827 votes cast in the inaugural Seacoast Student of the Week poll.

In her nomination of Pomeroy, Spaulding High School assistant principal Jenna Kotsonis, wrote: "Carmen works at a local rest home where one of the residents speaks only Spanish. Using her Spanish 1 experience, she sits with the resident and keeps him company when his wife leaves. She has made a connection with the resident who in return teaches her more of the language. Carmen Pomeroy is nominated for not only her academic achievements but for her kindness and humanity. In addition to working at the local rest home, Carmen is both a member of AF JROTC and a player on the Unified Basketball Team at Spaulding High School."

The Portsmouth Herald (Seacoastonline) and Foster's Daily Democrat (Fosters.com) asked principals, teachers and guidance counselors from across the region to participate in the Student of the Week program by sending nominations for their top student.

In addition to Carmen the following outstanding students were nominated by their respective high schools for the week of Feb 19. Below are the nominations in the words of the school leaders who nominated them.

Max Durkin, senior, Portsmouth High School

Max J. Durkin, Class of 2024 at Portsmouth High School, was recently accepted to the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. Since he started high school, Max has been laser focused on serving his country and gaining admissions to the Naval Academy.

During the summer he continues to learn and develop as a leader. For two summers he attended the Naval Academy’s STEM Camp, one year at Norwich University where he focused on Leadership and National Security and last year he attended Boys State, and Engineering Camp at Georgia Tech and the National Student Leadership Conference at UC Berkeley.

While at PHS he has been an accomplished three season athlete (football, ice hockey and spring track). In his free time, he supports his larger community by volunteering. He is VP of our Peer Leadership group and introduced a variety of fall and winter sporting events for high schoolers with special needs. He received the Most Dedicated Peer Leader Award for his dedication and commitment to this group.

Rylen Gray, senior, Dover High School

Rylen balances her academics and athletics incredibly well. Rylen is an AP Art student who is unafraid to try new things and can laser focus on whatever she does. Rylen is, despite being the calmest and quietest person in the room, a captivating public speaker. She was interviewed for the Acts in Action Governor’s Award Video because of the role she played in the Dover High School mural project. In that program, sponsored by the Racial Unity Team, students worked with artist Richard Haynes to create a three-panel mural now prominently displayed in the main foyer of Dover High School. Rylen has continued to give presentations about the project, including last weekend, when she spoke at the Durham Unitarian Church.

Annastina Tan, senior, Exeter High School

Exeter High School nominates Annastina Tan for the Student of the Week spotlight. Tina, as she prefers, is an outstanding student in her senior year. Recently, she was selected as a candidate for the United States Presidential Scholars Program for her outstanding performance on the College Board SAT. She also received the Bausch & Lomb Honorary Science Award through the University of Rochester, as well as recognition in the National Rural and Small Town College Board Program. Lastly, she just finished her senior year math requirement through the University of New Hampshire, as she had exhausted her math options at Exeter High School. Tina has always gone above and beyond her traditional high school requirements, making her a strong candidate at many colleges and universities nationally.

Rose Dembele, freshman, Traip Academy

Traip Academy proudly nominates ninth-grader Rose Dembele. She is an open minded, responsible, diligent and intelligent young woman. She regularly shows great empathy and inclusiveness to all of those who are lucky enough to know her, and to those beyond the walls of Traip Academy as well. She has a strong and eloquent voice, whether it be in writing or speaking. Rose is kind, determined, ambitious and talented. Her smile lights up any room she enters and she exudes that positivity consistently. Rose is a stellar student and a bright asset to Traip Academy and the Kittery community. She is well deserving of this nomination.

Landon Wolph, senior, Oyster River High School

We are nominating Landon Wolph who has been named a candidate for the 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. Landon's quiet leadership, work ethic, and passion for learning are only some of the traits that make him a stand out student. He is respected among his peers and appreciated by his teachers. He is just a wonderful human being. He is a student we expect to go far in life and make a difference in the world.

Because of New Hampshire school vacation week, the next student of the week poll is scheduled to publish March 11.

Are you a school principal, teacher or guidance counselor seeking to nominate someone for Student of the Week? Drop us an email at studentoftheweek@seacoastonline.com.

