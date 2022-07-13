Voth leaves behind legacy of victim advocacy

Jul. 13—LIMA — For 37 years, David Voth has advocated for the rights of crime victims to be informed, present and heard during court proceedings, an oddity when he started as director of what would become Crime Victim Services.

Voth, who will retire from his role as executive director in October, was hired by a small church-run group known as Church People for Change and Reconciliation in 1985.

His mission was to organize reconciliation meetings between crime victims and offenders. But as Voth called victims to initiate those meetings, he learned victims were rarely informed of arrests or court hearings unless they were called to testify.

"I was asking them, 'Would you like to meet your offender?' And I got a lot of the same responses: Well, I didn't know anyone was arrested, or I went to the police lineup but then I never heard anything back," Voth recalled during a talk with the Lima Kiwanis Club on Tuesday.

"And I got some angry victims like: 'I don't know what's going on. Who are you?'"

The conversations inspired Voth to refocus his efforts on victim advocacy. He started by changing the group's name to Crime Victim Services, which provided basic information on court hearings so victims could participate in the judicial process.

The group maintained its independence from the courts, while simultaneously working closely with judges, prosecutors and law enforcement to notify victims of bond hearings and sentencing hearings, without which a victim's testimony may not be considered.

Today, Crime Victim Services provides a variety of support services like court-appointed special advocates, elder victim advocates and volunteer guardians for adult victims who are unable to make life-altering decisions for themselves.

The group assisted 5,200 victims in Allen and Putnam counties and provided anti-violence education to 2,700 persons in 2020, according to its website.

Voth himself has testified in favor of Marsy's Law, a constitutional amendment adopted by Ohio voters in 2017 which grants crime victims with basic rights to participate in the judicial process, extending his work far beyond Allen and Putnam counties.

"Anyone who watches any TV show knows about Miranda rights," Voth said. "Well, now we have Marsy's Rights."