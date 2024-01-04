Voting in 2024? Key deadlines for Pennsylvanians to keep in mind.

A presidential and U.S. Senate race, coupled with high-profile in-state elections, will make 2024 an interesting political year for Pennsylvanians.

Here's some information to keep in mind about voting in the commonwealth over the coming months. The polls are to remain open between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. on both the Pennsylvania primary day and the general election.

Dates to remember for the 2024 presidential primary in Pa.

April 8: Final day to register to vote before the primary.

April 16: Deadline to request an absentee or mail-in ballot.

April 23: Pennsylvania's 2024 presidential primary.

April 30: Final day for county election board members to receive completed military and overseas absentee ballots.

Voters who needed to make corrections to their mail-in ballots lined up at Philadelphia's City Hall on the eve of the U.S. midterm elections, in Philadelphia, Pa., on Nov. 7, 2022.

Dates to remember for the 2024 presidential election in Pa.

Oct. 21: Deadline to register before the general election.

Oct. 29: Final day to request an absentee or mail-in ballot for the general election is Oct. 29.

Nov. 5: 2024 presidential election.

Nov. 12: Final day for county election board members to receive completed military and overseas ballots (submitted for delivery no later than 11:59 p.m. Nov. 6).

Voter information can be found at vote.pa.gov.

Bruce Siwy is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network's Pennsylvania state capital bureau. He can be reached at bsiwy@gannett.com or on X at @BruceSiwy.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Mail-in ballot request deadline in Pennsylvania, other dates 2024