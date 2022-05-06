Voting activists launch statewide election integrity campaign to help inmates charged

A Florida advocacy group is launching an election integrity campaign in response to an increase in arrests for voter fraud that have been made in Alachua County and in surrounding areas.

The Florida Rights Restoration Coalition says it is taking a stand in defense of convicted felons that have been charged with committing voter fraud after Gov. Ron DeSantis' recently announced elections fraud task force.

The coalition argues that voting rights for felons released from prison are unclear and, therefore, unjust.

“Unfortunately, the state's confusing voter system for returning citizens (formerly convicted persons) has impacted the most vulnerable voters in the system,” says a press release issued by FRRC, a grassroots organization to help people who have been disenfranchised and discriminated against.

The group is primarily run by formerly convicted felons and strives to help others by creating a more comprehensive and humane reentry system to ensure successful reentry, reduce recidivism, and increase public safety, according to information on its website.

Currently, the state has no statewide database or one-stop system in place to give to check or flag citizens who register or vote illegally. Instead, the state has charged those individuals, some of whom mistakenly thought they could vote after the passage of Amendment 4.

At least two people, one of whom is homeless, in Alachua County have been arrested for elections crimes for registering to vote while inmates at the jail in 2020 after being visited by representatives from the county's Supervisor of Elections.

Others have been charged with various election crimes related to an investigation by the State Attorney’s Office for the Eighth Judicial Circuit that was prompted by a series of complaints filed by a Gainesville database researcher and programmer who says he found thousands of people across the state who registered or voted illegally.

Those inmates charged are being transported and arraigned on election-related crimes.

Led by FRRC, Amendment 4 took effect in 2019, and was supposed to restore voting rights to people with felony convictions, except those convicted of murder or sexual offenses, who had completed their sentences.

Republican lawmakers, however, passed a bill requiring that a convicted felon's fees, court costs and restitution be paid before their voting rights are fully restored. The back-and-forth brought mass confusion to people who thought they had their rights restored.

FRRC wants to ensure that the 1.4 million Floridians who had their voting rights restored following Amendment 4 get to take advantage of that right.

“Any citizen who wants to participate in democracy, and genuinely believes that they are eligible should not be punished because the state does not do their job,” says Executive Director Desmond Meade.

What impact will Ron DeSantis' voter fraud task force have?

While visiting Levy County last week, DeSantis touted his new voter fraud task force that will start July 1 to investigate and prosecute election-related crimes, as well as increase penalties for those who register or vote illegally.

Asked by the Gainesville Sun how the initiative will help those who unknowingly register illegally to ensure they don't get hit with more jail time, DeSantis said the unit will simply deter violations from happening.

The governor said he blames people registering inmates, though he also acknowledged election office workers aren't investigators. He said the voter fraud unit provides an avenue for complaints that often go to an office of a state attorney, which may not see the cases as a high priority compared to those being prosecuted for murder and other major crimes.

"If people see here are the rules, let's follow them, and if you don't follow them there is going to be consequences," he said. "Then I think most people are just going to want to follow the rules. I think when they know it's the wild west, well that's when I think people think they can do some things that are a little bit different."

