Voting begins for USCellular's Black History Month Art Contest

Thanks to its success last year, USCellular is holding its second annual Black History Month Art Contest with Boys and Girls Clubs all across the country, and the Boys and Girls Club of Henderson County is one of nine clubs in North Carolina competing.

"As we begin Black History Month this morning, it's time to celebrate the creativity and talent of our community," Melissa McIntyre, who handles public relations for US Cellular in Hendersonville, said in an email to the Times-News. "Your readers have the opportunity to participate in USCellular’s second annual Black History Month Art Contest by voting for their favorite original artworks."

Artwork from members of the Boys and Girls Club of Henderson County for USCellular's 2024 Black History Month Art Contest. Ten finalists were selected from the Boys and Girls Club.

The top 10 pieces of artwork from Henderson County Boys and Girls Club were selected by members of the Club's staff. These will be showcased digitally at USCellular's Hendersonville location at 1900 Four Seasons Blvd., McIntyre said.

Voting, which runs Feb. 1-15, will be held online at https://newsroom.uscellular.com/uscellular-black-history-month-art-contest/, and anyone 18 and older can participate. The winners, to be announced later this month, will be awarded with VISA gift cards ($250 for first place, $150 for second place and $100 for third place).

In an addition to this year's contest, the top three first-place submissions with the most votes will also be recognized as national winners, receiving an extra $250 each, totaling $500. Furthermore, their home Clubs will be awarded a $1,500 donation.

“The addition of three national winners to the Black History Month Art Contest is a thrilling development that USCellular, and the Boys & Girls Club of America is excited to introduce it this year,” said Josh Wilson, store manager for UScellular in Hendersonville. “We’re honored to provide a platform for our young artists to showcase their talent and contribute to the recognition and appreciation of Black history, culture and the achievements of Black people in STEM.”

