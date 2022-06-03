Voting, firearm rights are allowed for ex-felons in WA. Here’s what else the state allows

Pierce County residents will have the chance to vote for a council candidate who has previously been charged with a Class B felony in August’s primary election.

Josh Harris, who is running for the Pierce County Council District 7 seat and earlier this week fired four rounds at a car in what he called “self-defense,” plead guilty to first-degree theft in 2003.

The Class B felony, which is often charged for crimes of theft of over $5,000 worth of property, sexual assault or manslaughter, resulted in Harris losing the right to possess a firearm. Harris successfully appealed his right to possess a gun in 2013.

Despite the guilty plea, Harris was sentenced to 30 days on electronic home monitoring and 240 hours of community service, according to previous News Tribune reporting, and is still allowed to file and run for public office.

Washington has loosened its laws and rights for ex-felons in recent years. Here are some of the rights that the state is willing to provide ex-felons who are no longer imprisoned:

Fair Chance Act

The Washington Legislature passed the Fair Chance Act in 2018, which “protect(s) job applicants with a criminal record so they may fairly compete for job opportunities for which they are otherwise qualified.”

Employers are not allowed to advertise jobs that state phrases such as “no felons” or “no criminal backgrounds.”

The act also prevents employers from asking candidates about their criminal history on applications or asking or acquiring any information about the applicant’s criminal background until they have determined the applicant is otherwise qualified for the position.

The law does not apply to positions where the applicant will be working with children or vulnerable persons.

Voting rights

Voting rights were restored in January 2022 for ex-felons not serving a total confinement prison sentence. Voting rights were restored automatically on Jan. 1 for anyone convicted of a felony in Washington or another state.

The law allowed over 20,000 Washington residents who have finished serving sentences for felony convictions the fundamental right to vote.

Ex-felons also do not lose the right to vote for a misdemeanor conviction or a conviction in juvenile court, nor do they need a Certificate of Discharge to vote. The sentencing court can revoke the restoration of voting rights if the court deems that a person has “willfully failed to comply” in paying legal financial obligations.

Firearm rights

Gun rights can be restored in Washington following a felony conviction as long as a person meets the following requirements: