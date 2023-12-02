Voting live in ODOT's Paint the Plow Contest

Dec. 2—Staff Report

Students from three Ashtabula County high schools painted snow plows for the Ohio Department of Transportation's annual Paint the Plow program.

Participating schools in ODOT District 4 painted designs on plows, and members of the public can vote for their favorite design by liking photos on the District 4 Facebook page, facebook.com/ODOTD4. Voting will take place until 3 p.m. on Dec. 8, and the plow that receives the most likes wins.

Conneaut, Edgewood and Pymatuning Valley high schools submitted plows for the contest, along with schools from Mahoning, Portage, Stark, Summit and Trumbull counties, according to a press release from ODOT.