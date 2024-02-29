Voting location may change for one Meadville precinct

Feb. 29—Crawford County Board of Elections may change the location of one of its polling sites in Meadville, effective with the April 23 primary election.

The in-person voting site for Meadville 2nd Ward, 2nd Precinct would relocate from the St. Brigid Church Social Center, 383 Arch St., to Juniper Village, 455 Chestnut St.

Meadville 2nd Ward, 2nd Precinct had a total of registered 1,660 voters for the November 2023 general election, according to the Crawford County Election and Voter Services Office.

At its meeting public Wednesday, members of the Board of Elections voted unanimously to post the proposed change publicly at both sites following brief discussion.

Pennsylvania election law requires formal notification of a pending site change be posted at the current polling location and the proposed new location at least five days before a change, according to Keith Button, the county's attorney.

Public comment on the proposed site change should be made to the Board of Elections via the Crawford County Board of Commissioners' Office, according to Commissioner Scott Schell, who chairs the board.

Under Pennsylvania's County Code, for Sixth Class Counties like Crawford, the Board of Commissioners serves as the Board of Elections. However, a county commissioner may not serve on the Board of Elections if it is a year in which they are seeking reelection as commissioner.

Schell and Board of Elections Vice Chair Christopher Seeley told The Meadville Tribune following the meeting that Epiphany of the Lord Parish officials informally had informed the board that the St. Brigid Church's Social Center may not be available for in November.

The Board of Elections is expected to vote on the proposed change at its March 13 meeting.

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.