Here are voting locations for upcoming El Paso District 2 runoff election

Early voting has kicked off for the El Paso City Council District 2 runoff.

Voters can cast early ballots between Wednesday, Jan 3, and Tuesday, Jan. 16, at one of four early voting locations. The election will occur Saturday, Jan. 20, with polls open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The runoff election was called after a Dec. 9, 2023 election failed to select a clear winner out of four candidates. Lawyer and activist Veronica Carbajal and El Paso Independent School District trustee Josh Acevedo will now appear on the upcoming runoff ballot.

Veronica Carbajal, president of Justicia Fronteriza, speaks at the Duranguito Pachanga on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, celebrating the barrio and City Council's decision not to place the arena in Duranguito.

The winner of the upcoming election will replace outgoing District 2 city Rep. Alexsandra Annello, who resigned to mount a campaign for the Texas House District 77 seat being vacated by longtime state Rep. Lina Ortega.

Annello will face former El Paso County Commissioner Vince Perez and former state Rep. Norma Chavez in the Super Tuesday primary slated for March 5.

District 2 City Council candidate Josh Acevedo speaks to local voters at the Memorial Senior Center on Nov. 28, 2023

Early voting locations and hours

A handful of early voting locations will be open over the next two weeks for voters looking to cast their ballots early. Following is a list of the four locations and their hours during the early voting period.

Enrique Moreno County Courthouse

Address: 500 E. San Antonio Ave.

Hours: Weekdays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and weekends between noon and 5 p.m. The courthouse will be closed on Monday, Jan. 15, in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

El Paso County Coliseum

Address: 4100 E. Paisano Drive

Hours: Weekdays from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. and weekends between noon and 5 p.m. The coliseum will be closed on Monday, Jan. 15, in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Memorial Park Senior Citizen Center

Address: 1800 Byron St.

Hours: Weekdays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and weekends between noon and 5 p.m. The senior center will be closed on Monday, Jan. 15, in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Wellington Chew Senior Center

Address: 4430 Maxwell Ave.

Hours: Weekdays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and weekends between noon and 5 p.m. The center will be closed on Monday, Jan. 15, in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

A list of Election Day vote centers can be found online.

