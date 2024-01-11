Voting by mail in Michigan's presidential primary? Here's what you need to know

LANSING — Michigan's presidential primary is fast approaching with early voting, and ballots will soon be arriving by mail.

Voting through the mail in the presidential primary will require some extra steps that aren't required for typical elections.

In Ingham County, mail-in ballots will start to be mailed on Jan. 18, with military and oversea citizen ballots being sent out earlier.

But there will be a two-step process for voters: They need to request the proper primary presidential ballot - for most voters that will be either Republican or Democratic - from their county clerk. That can be done online, in person or through the mail. If you request a ballot through the mail, the clerk's office will contact you to confirm the request.

Voters can register quickly by visiting michigan.gov/sos/elections and filling out a form to get the mail-in ballots. The site will also allow voters to sign up on a permanent basis for mail-in ballots for all future Michigan state elections, and the ballots will even follow you if you move within the state.

However, the presidential primary is treated differently and voters, even if they sign up for the state permanent mail-in voting list, will likely have to take the extra steps for the presidential primary in 2028 as well, Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum said.

How do I vote in the 2024 Michigan presidential primary?

Most voters will need to pick either the Republican or Democratic caucus, which, of course, doesn't require them to vote for a candidate of that party in subsequent elections. Some voters will have the option of a non-partisan ballot. In Ingham County, that is limited to a small number of voters who are in the Perry Public Schools District, where there is a ballot question. Voters will get to decide on a potential tax levy of 1 mill ($1 for every $1,000 of taxable value) for the school district to boost security, technology and transportation.

All residents are advised to check on their voting status online to make sure their address is correct and they are headed to the right in-person polling place if voting in person, Byrum said. It's also a good way to see if you may have a non-partisan option like a ballot proposal.

Voters can still vote in person, either through early voting locations in many places or on the date of the election, Feb. 27. They, too, will need to pick a Republican or Democratic ballot, but it's no extra work once you're at the polling place.

Byrum said the state now requires all municipalities to have early voting - for nine days and at least eight hours a day before the election - but some smaller municipalities will be contracting with neighboring municipalities to run the presidential primaries, such as Vevay Township which will run Onondaga Township's presidential primary.

East Lansing City Clerk Marie Wicks said the multiple mailings may be confusing to some people but the process is required and was part of a voter-approved statewide ballot initiative.

The changes require a 40-day mail-in voting period.

Contact Mike Ellis at mellis@lsj.com

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Voting by mail in Michigan's presidential primary? What you need to know