Voting rights' advocates make noise at State Capitol in Tallahassee

Floridians from across the state gathered in Tallahassee on Wednesday to address bills they are against and championing during a voting rights rally hosted by Equal Ground.

Equal Ground is a Black-led, non-partisan, non-profit organization working to expand Black political power in Florida.

Wednesday’s rally was billed as a “Day at the Capitol,” and featured hundreds of people present to listen to citizens address Florida legislators on what they should prioritize.

The goal of the rally was to bring together a coalition of Black-led community partners from across the state to send a message to lawmakers and discuss the effect recent Florida legislation has had on Black Floridians and other marginalized communities.

“It speaks to our ability to organize and know what our community needs and how to address any harm in the legislation now — we’re not waiting for Election Day,” Equal Ground’s founder, Jasmine Burney Clark, said. “We want to hold them accountable.”

One of the bills Clark talked about was HB 601 and SB 576, which preempt regulation of complaints against law enforcement officers and correctional officers.

“It takes the power away from the people,” Clark said.

People were up as early as 3 a.m. to drive from different Florida cities to attend the rally in Tallahassee on time, Clark said.

“We want to work toward the same goal,” Clark said. “We are building communities. We are not organizing for a day, but we are organizing year-round.”

The rally addressed voter suppression laws, and increased awareness about a proposed bill the group is advocating for that is known as the Harry T. Moore and Harriette V. Moore Florida Voting Rights Act, Clark said.

If the proposed bill is passed, it will provide voting protections under state law, according to ACLU Florida.

The Moores were a married couple who are recognized by many as the first martyrs of the civil rights movement in the U.S. after they were killed on Christmas Day in 1951 when a bomb exploded in their home in Mims. The couple is known for registering over 100,000 Black voters across Florida, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

“Next week, we head back to the Capitol,” Clark said. “We will tell them, ‘You saw the faces here, you know what’s needed, let’s make it right.’ ”

The Florida Supreme Court will be hearing a redistricting case addressing the restoration of an old district that stretched some 200 miles between Jacksonville and Black-majority Gadsden County that had been represented since 2016 by Al Lawson, a Black Democrat from Tallahassee.

The district, formerly Florida’s 5th Congressional District, was dismantled in 2022 by the Florida Legislature with the urging and backing of Gov. Ron DeSantis and is now known as District 2 and is represented by Neal Dunn, a white Republican from Panama City.

Trina Wilborn, founder of Keeping a Dream Alive Inc., said the rally was an opportunity for Floridians to witness legislative sessions and a reminder of the sacrifices that were made for voting rights.

“I literally felt as if I was submerged into the atmosphere,” Wilborn said. “All the powerful speakers quickly reminded me of everyone who fought and sacrificed their lives to pave the way for our rights today. I took it so personal. I felt as if I’m responsible for making sure their struggles and sacrifices don’t go in vain.”

She admires Clark’s dedication and commitment to educating Floridians about the laws and what goes on in the Capitol, Wilborn said.

Equal Ground’s founder, Jasmine Burney Clark, speaks at the podium during the Day at the Capitol Rally in Tallahassee on Wednesday. (Credit: Photo courtesy of Equal Ground)

“Her efforts are like no other,” Wilborn said. “She goes beyond the ordinary, reflecting a passion for justice and a desire to empower those around her. I consider her a role model. Her work inspires me to be more informed, engaged and active in shaping the lives of our youth when it comes to our history and rights. “

Thanks to Equal Ground, she was able to bring a group of 25 youth members from her organization, Wilborn said.

Hundreds of Floridians from across the state gathered in Tallahassee on Wednesday to address bills they are against and championing during a voting rights rally hosted by Equal Ground. (Credit: Photo courtesy of Equal Ground)

“On the ride back home, I explained to them that every individual that fought for our rights set a foundation for us, and everything they did were put in place to be building blocks of our legacy,” Wilborn said. “They didn’t fight for us to tear down what they have built, but for us to actually build upon and move forward.”

