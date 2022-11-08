Voting rights, ballot access and key issues: A guide to midterm elections in your state
It's Election Day, and that means preparing to vote in this year's local, state and federal midterms.
If you're looking for more information before you fill out your ballot or wondering about your rights as a voter, this state-by-state breakdown is your guide. Read more to explore polling information, local coverage from USA TODAY Network newsrooms and in-depth election analysis for your state.
Last-minute voting guide: How to vote and what's on the ballot
When do the polls close in my state?: A complete breakdown for Election Day 2022
Battleground states: Races that could have us waiting past election night
Alabama
The Gadsden Times: Constitutional amendments on Alabama's November ballot
Montgomery Adviser: A long struggle to improve voting access in Alabama
Alaska
Peltola faces Palin, Begich, Bye in debate as she aims to keep Alaska House seat
Arizona
Voting in Arizona: What to know about recent controversies and ballot access in 2022
Arizona Republic: Analysis of ballot returns, requests for election 2022
Arkansas
Fort Smith Times Record: Breaking down the issues on the ballot in Arkansas
California
What's on your ballot? A complete guide to California propositions for the 2022 election
Colorado
The Coloradoan: Larimer County's top races, ballot issues
The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo County election guide for top races and ballot issues
Connecticut
The Bulletin: Key issues on the ballot for Plainfield residents
The Bulletin: Where do U.S. Rep candidates stand on key issues?
Delaware
Delaware News Journal: Key races on the Delaware ballot Nov. 8
District of Columbia
The Tennessean: Washington, D.C. has a history of a lack of voting rights but things have gradually changed
Florida
Florida voters are heading to the polls. What to know about voting and ballot access in 2022
Georgia
Georgia's heated senate race could move to a runoff election. How will that work?
Savannah Morning News: What you need to know to cast your Georgia ballot for midterms
Hawaii
Arizona Republic: Hawaii's history of independent democratic rule interrupted by periods of voting rights restrictions
Idaho
Arizona Republic: Idaho made strides by emphasizing voting rights within other institutional mechanisms
What are the midterm elections?: What to know and why they're important
Is Election Day a federal holiday?: Will banks, post offices, stores be open?
Illinois
The State Journal-Register: What voters need to know for Election Day in Illinois
Indiana
The Indianapolis Star: Guide to election security, what to bring to vote in Indiana
The Courier & Press: What's on the ballot in Indiana's 2022 general election
Iowa
The Des Moines Register: How to find polling places, live results this Election Day
Kansas
The Capital-Journal: What to know about candidates, ballot initiatives in Kansas
Kentucky
Louisville Courier Journal: What to know about voting in Kentucky and who's on the ballot
Louisiana
Lafayette Daily Advertiser: What to know about Nov. 8 congressional election
Maine
Portsmouth Herald: Local issues on the ballot in Maine election 2022
Maryland
Massachusetts
The Patriot Ledger: Who is spending money to pass, and defeat, ballot questions
Worcester Telegram & Gazette: What's on my ballot? Candidates, voting info
Michigan
Detroit Free Press: Your last-minute guide to voting Tuesday, Nov. 8
Minnesota
St. Cloud Times: How to vote and same-day register on Election Day 2022
Associated Press: What to expect on election night in Minnesota
Mississippi
Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Candidates running to represent Mississippi in Congress
Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Why you won't see statewide initiatives on the ballots
Missouri
Springfield News-Leader: Key races to watch in Missouri's 2022 midterm election
Springfield News-Leaders: Springfield's guide to candidates, questions on ballot
Montana
Great Falls Tribune: 5 things to know about Montana's 'Born Alive' ballot initiative
Nebraska
Des Moines Register: Nebraska voters could weigh in on new voter ID laws this November
Nevada
Voting is underway in Nevada: What to know about voting and ballot access in 2022
'Vote. Her last word, if you will': Obituaries push get-out-the-vote messages
Abortion rights: Voters in 5 states will protect or ban abortion rights on Election Day
New Hampshire
Portsmouth Herald: Where to vote, what to know from U.S. Senate to local races
New Jersey
The Bergen Record: What to know about voting and candidates in NJ election 2022
New Mexico
Las Cruces Sun News: Everything you need to know about voting in 2022
New York
Ithaca Journal: What to know about the $4.2B environmental bond act proposal on NY's ballot
North Carolina
Star News: Learn about the candidates for Wilmington-area races
The Fayetteville Observer: Voting guide to local, state and federal races on the ballot
North Dakota
Argus Leader: Native Americans continue to fight discriminatory voter ID laws
Ohio
The Columbus Dispatch: 4 key things to watch in Ohio on Election Day
The Columbus Dispatch: Where do I vote in Ohio? How to find polling location
Oklahoma
The Oklahoman: A statewide guide to Tuesday's general election ballot in Oklahoma
Oregon
Salem Statesman Journal: What's on your ballot in November general election
Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is about to vote. Here's what to know about voting and ballot access in 2022
Rhode Island
The Providence Journal: Everything you need to know about the candidates
The Providence Journal: What you need to know to get your ballot
South Carolina
Spartanburg Herald-Journal: Lee Turner running write-in campaign against Republican incumbent US Rep. Timmons
Greenville News: What to know about Tuesday's elections in Greenville County
South Dakota
Argus Leader: Election guide on gubernatorial, federal races, ballot measures and more
2024 presidential race: What to know about Trump, DeSantis, Pence and Biden
Paid time off to vote in midterms?: There's no federal law, but these states allow it
Tennessee
The Tennessean: What to know about voting and what's on the ballot
Jackson Sun: The 4 constitutional amendments on Tennessee's Nov. 8 ballot
Texas
Early voting has begun in Texas. Here’s what to know about voting rights in 2022
Utah
The Spectrum: Many Utah voters don't bother casting ballots for judicial retention. How to judge the judges.
Vermont
Burlington Free Press: What's on the ballot in Vermont? Statewide candidates and ballot items
Virginia
News Leader: Election coverage and information to know before heading the polls
Washington
Kitsap Sun: Guide to key dates, candidates, issues in 2022 midterm election
West Virginia
The Tennessean: West Virginia official wants feds to butt out of elections, voter registration
Wisconsin
Wisconsin is voting. Here's what to know about voting and ballot access in 2022
Wyoming
Arizona Republic: Wyoming: A brief history of the first state where women could vote
Inflation: Are rising prices swaying voters in battleground states?
Midterm election races to watch: These 8 may determine who controls the Senate
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Your guide to the 2022 midterm elections, state-by-state