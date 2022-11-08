Voting rights, ballot access and key issues: A guide to midterm elections in your state

It's Election Day, and that means preparing to vote in this year's local, state and federal midterms.

If you're looking for more information before you fill out your ballot or wondering about your rights as a voter, this state-by-state breakdown is your guide. Read more to explore polling information, local coverage from USA TODAY Network newsrooms and in-depth election analysis for your state.

Last-minute voting guide: How to vote and what's on the ballot

When do the polls close in my state?: A complete breakdown for Election Day 2022

Battleground states: Races that could have us waiting past election night

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

District of Columbia

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

What are the midterm elections?: What to know and why they're important

Is Election Day a federal holiday?: Will banks, post offices, stores be open?

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

'Vote. Her last word, if you will': Obituaries push get-out-the-vote messages

Abortion rights: Voters in 5 states will protect or ban abortion rights on Election Day

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

2024 presidential race: What to know about Trump, DeSantis, Pence and Biden

Paid time off to vote in midterms?: There's no federal law, but these states allow it

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

Inflation: Are rising prices swaying voters in battleground states?

Midterm election races to watch: These 8 may determine who controls the Senate

