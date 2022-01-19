Voting rights brawl takes center-stage in U.S. Senate

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Capitol is seen at sunset on the eve of the first anniversary of the January 6, 2021 attack on the building, on Capitol Hill in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Richard Cowan
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Richard Cowan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate as early as Wednesday could kick off a pair of votes on an election reform bill that is a top Democratic priority but faces dim prospects against a united front of Republican opposition.

If Republicans defeat the bill, Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer plans to try to change the Senate's filibuster rule requiring 60 of the 100 senators to agree on most legislation -- a maneuver likely to be blocked by at least two members of his own party opposed to changing Senate rules.

Democrats paint the bill as crucial to protecting the American political system as Republican-led states pass a wave of new voting restrictions, driven by former President Donald Trump's false claims of widespread election fraud. Republicans dismiss the bill as a partisan power grab.

Asked about Democrats' chances of bringing an election reform bill across the finish line, No. 2 Senate Democrat Dick Durbin told reporters late on Tuesday: "I know what it looks like today and I'm praying that something else will happen tomorrow."

That is unlikely, as Republicans have given no sign their 50 members will abandon unanimous opposition to the voting rights protections Democrats have crafted. Meanwhile, Democratic Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, and possibly others, are expected to block their party's effort to change the Senate's filibuster rule to make it easier to pass partisan bills.

"This is about one party wanting the power to unilaterally rewrite the rule book of American elections," Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday of the Democratic legislation.

As Republican after Republican accused Democrats of trying to usurp states' rights to administer elections, Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock said their arguments "have sounded uncannily familiar" to segregationists' opposition to civil rights legislation of the 1960s, which ultimately succeeded.

If the week ends in failure for President Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats in Congress, attention is expected to turn to a possible bipartisan effort by a small group of moderate senators to fashion narrower election rule changes.

Such an effort could include new federal funding to help protect non-partisan state election workers from threats against their safety, which have been mounting since the 2020 presidential election. Also under discussion are ways to tighten the way Congress certifies presidential elections every four years.

The battle over voting procedures and campaign finance reforms comes against the backdrop of several Republican-controlled state legislatures' stripping away some of the get-out-the-vote practices allowed in 2020 while piling on new restrictions.

Their efforts have been embraced and encouraged by Trump. More than a year after his November 2020 loss to Democrat Biden, Trump has continually and falsely insisted that the election was stolen from him by widespread voter fraud.

That claim has been debunked by multiple court decisions, Trump's own Justice Department and Republican-instigated investigations.

Among the practices that Democrats want to turn into minimum federal voting standards are the opportunity for any registered voter to request a mail-in ballot, at least two weeks of early voting, and ballot drop boxes that make voting more convenient in many areas.

The Democrats' legislation also would attempt to remove partisanship from the way congressional districts are redrawn every decade. Currently, "gerrymandering" regularly tilts the field to whichever party is in power in the various states.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Rudy Giuliani among Trump allies subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel

    The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection issued subpoenas to Rudy Giuliani and other members of Donald Trump’s legal team who filed bogus legal challenges to the 2020 election that fueled the lie that race had been stolen from the former president. The committee is continuing to widen its scope into Trump’s orbit, on Tuesday demanding information and testimony from Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell and Boris Epshteyn. “The four individuals we’ve subpoenaed today advanced unsupported theories about election fraud, pushed efforts to overturn the election results, or were in direct contact with the former President about attempts to stop the counting of electoral votes,” Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, Democratic chairman of the panel, said in a statement.

  • Schumer pushes voting bill that faces defeat

    Voting legislation that Democrats and civil rights leaders say is vital for protecting democracy appeared headed for defeat as the Senate opened debate Tuesday. (Jan. 18)

  • Democrats, poised for filibuster defeat, pick at old wounds

    Democrats are heading toward defeat on their push to change the filibuster and pass voting rights, the latest setback for President Biden and his party's agenda. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is pushing forward with his vow to force a vote as soon as Wednesday on a sweeping voting bill, which Republicans are expected to block. After that, Democrats are expected to force a vote on changing the filibuster, which requires 60...

  • Aaliyah’s Fans Want To Know Where All The Female Artist Features Are On Her Upcoming ‘Unstoppable’ Album

    Aaliyah's fans are still confused and frustrated about the release of the late influential singer's posthumous album, 'Unstoppable,' which is set to drop later this month.

  • Fox News host Laura Ingraham’s glee at general’s Covid diagnosis sparks outrage

    Rightwing presenter called a ‘merchant of death’ after mockingly applauding as she revealed Gen Mark Milley’s positive testUS politics – live coverage Laura Ingraham highlighted people who have tested positive despite being vaccinated. One critic wrote: ‘Not sure when hate become a Christian value.’ Photograph: Mark J Terrill/AP The rightwing Fox News host Laura Ingraham has stoked outrage by announcing that the chairman of the US joint chiefs of staff had tested positive for Covid-19 – and appl

  • Conservative pundit Ann Coulter says Trump 'is done'

    Conservative pundit Ann Coulter is predicting the end of Donald Trump's hegemony in the GOP, saying the former president "is done.""Trump is done," Coulter, a onetime Trump booster turned critic, wrote in an email to The New York Times. "You guys should stop obsessing over him."Coulter's comments came in an article published in the Times on Sunday about the mounting tensions between Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) amid speculation of a...

  • Democrats Can Salvage Biden’s Presidency With These Three Simple Moves

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero/The Daily Beast/GettyWe’re a year into the Biden presidency and the historic moment for broadscale change has come and is probably gone. Democrats are deflated, dreams of addressing society’s unmet needs — like strengthening the social safety net and addressing climate change — have been pared down and postponed. Voting rights are compromised and promises of transformational change have been shelved, at least for now.Reality is here. The time for wishful thin

  • 'Morning Joe' hosts mock Trump

    "Morning Joe" hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski mocked former President Trump for sending a statement Monday morning attacking the MSNBC show. "Will 'Morning Joe' be canceled? He and Mika's ratings are very low-they are having an extremely hard time finding an audience to listen to the Fake News they spurn," Trump said in his statement. "Losing them would be very sad-hope it doesn't happen!" Separately, Trump attacked Joy Reid, another...

  • Manchin Welcomes Primary Challenge over Opposition to Nuclear Option for Filibuster

    Despite the resistance he's faced from his party over his opposition to reforming the legislative filibuster through unconventional avenues, moderate Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said he won't be surrendering his long-held position.

  • Democrats ponder Plan B strategy to circumvent voting rights filibuster

    Senate Democrats are scrambling for a Plan B to pass voting rights legislation after Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced last week that they would not vote to change the Senate's filibuster rule despite the pleading of President Biden. Now some Democrats are discussing a novel approach to circumventing a Republican filibuster that may allow voting rights legislation to pass with 51 votes without changing the...

  • Pro-choice PAC Emily's List will cease support for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema over voting rights: 'She will find herself standing alone in the next election'

    The statement comes after Sinema doubled down on her opposition to overhauling the filibuster, effectively killing Biden's push for voting rights legislation.

  • In unusual move, Gov. DeSantis submits redistricting map

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has submitted a proposal to reshape the state's congressional map and carve up districts held by Black Democrats, as the Republican takes the unusual step of inserting himself into the redistricting process. The proposed congressional map, submitted Sunday on the eve of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, signaled the governor's priorities as the state moves to redraw political maps in the coming months. Governors typically do not submit map proposals but can veto district plans after they pass in the statehouse.

  • New York Attorney General: We Found ‘Significant Evidence’ of Trump Organization Fraud

    ReutersNew York Attorney General Letitia James asked a court late Thursday night to compel Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump to testify under oath, saying that her office’s investigation into the Trump Organization had uncovered “significant evidence” of fraud. James said in a tweet, “We have uncovered significant evidence indicating that the Trump Organization used fraudulent and misleading asset valuations on multiple properties to obtain economic benefits, including loans, insu

  • Trump lawyers to Supreme Court: Jan. 6 committee 'will not be harmed by delay'

    Former President Trump's lawyers told the Supreme Court that the House committee probing the Jan. 6 attack would suffer no harm if the justices delayed the transfer of Trump administration records to congressional investigators.The bold assertion came amid an ongoing legal clash between Trump and the House panel over whether a trove of records that investigators say would shed light on the deadly Capitol riot is covered by the former president's...

  • Neil Gorsuch Stands Up for His Right to Endanger Sonia Sotomayor’s Health

    The liberal Supreme Court justice is diabetic and didn't want to sit next to justices who weren't wearing masks. Her conservative colleague didn't care

  • Letters to the Editor: Jan. 19, 2022

    Readers share their views on panhandling bans; the price of development; the Constitution on elections; and the U.S. Capitol riots

  • Letters to the editor for Tuesday, January 18, 2022

    Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics

  • Texas rejects hundreds of mail ballot applications under new voting limits

    Texas election officials have rejected hundreds of mail-in ballot applications, abiding by a new Republican-backed law just weeks before a March 1 primary kicks off this year's U.S. election cycle. "My friends, this is what voter suppression looks like," Democrat Dana DeBeauvoir, the Travis County clerk, told reporters on Tuesday. The county, home to the state capital Austin, invalidated approximately 300 applications because people failed to meet the law's stricter identification requirements, said DeBeauvoir, who retires at month's end.

  • MSNBC Thanks 'Loyal Viewer' Trump After Hosts Read Insulting Statement Aloud

    "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough joked that the former president "can't quit us."

  • ‘Everything is gray except for the blood.’ Here’s what Russia really wants in Ukraine | Opinion

    As the Russians menace Ukraine by amassing at least 100,000 troops at the border, it is time to ask what Russian President Vladimir Putin is really after.