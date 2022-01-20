Voting rights, filibuster change fail in the Senate after late night debate

Reuters Videos

The child died and its mother were in intensive care after snow caused their tent to collapse in the Qastal Miqdad area, as a result of the storm that struck on Jan. 18, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said.Two children were hospitalized due to the cold, it said."I was scared the tent would fall on the kids," Abu Anas said in Zaitoun camp in northern Syria, after his family fled from eastern Gouta, an area on the outskirts of Damascus that was devastated by the conflict."It is a miserable situation. No heating, a tent that is not suitable even for animals. Our situation is bad," he said after Storm Hiba struck.The United Nations, which warned about flooding once the snow started to melt, said 362 tents had been damaged in the region as of Jan. 19 and more than 400 families had been affected.In the northern camp of Abraz, one of the worst affected places, families had to be evacuated, the United Nations said.The storm also disrupted life elsewhere in Syria. In government-held areas, universities and other educational institutions postponed exams. Syria's ports temporarily closed.