Voting rights, filibuster change fail in the Senate after late night debate
Senate Democrats come up short on a last-ditch effort to change the filibuster rules in order to advance on voting rights.
President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats suffered twin legislative defeats late on Wednesday in their push to toughen voting rights protections in the run-up to this November's mid-term elections that will determine control of Congress in 2023. In back-to-back votes late on Wednesday, Senate Republicans first blocked Democrats' move to advance the voting rights legislation toward passage. They employed the decades old "filibuster" rule to stop the legislation, which requires the cooperation of at least 60 of the Senate's 100 members to keep bills alive.
With the debate over the legislative filibuster raging in Washington, both Democratic Senate challengers and incumbents facing tough reelection efforts are supporting changing the rule.
President Biden and Sen. Chuck Schumer, the Senate majority leader, took to Twitter late Wednesday to express their disappointment after the Senate failed to pass two major election bills—which was all but certain.
Voting legislation that Democrats and civil rights leaders say is vital to protecting democracy collapsed when two senators refused to join their own party in changing Senate rules to overcome a Republican filibuster after a raw, emotional debate. The outcome Wednesday night was a stinging defeat for President Joe Biden and his party, coming at the tumultuous close to his first year in office. Despite a day of piercing debate and speeches that often carried echoes of an earlier era when the Senate filibuster was deployed by opponents of civil rights legislation, Democrats could not persuade holdout senators Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia to change the Senate procedures on this one bill and allow a simple majority to advance it.
President Biden released a statement saying he was "profoundly disappointed" that the U.S. Senate "failed to stand up for democracy" shortly after Democrats failed in their pass voting rights legislation on Wednesday night.Biden said that while he was disappointed, he was "not deterred" by Democrats failure to overcome Republican opposition to a voting rights bill aimed at stopping election changes being debated and enacted in some GOP-led...
The statement comes after Sinema doubled down on her opposition to overhauling the filibuster, effectively killing Biden's push for voting rights legislation.
Senate Democrats on Wednesday evening failed to pass their "voting rights" legislation package. The motion to end debate on and advance to a vote the Democrats' "voting rights" bill failed in the Senate along party lines.
Senate Democrats failed to change the legislative filibuster for a voting bill on Wednesday night, after Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) voted with Republicans to oppose the rules reform, handing President Biden and the party a stinging defeat. Senators voted 52-48 to defeat the rules change, which would have nixed the 60-vote hurdle for the election bill. To have been successful, Democrats would need total unity from...
