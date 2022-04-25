Voting rights groups file lawsuit challenging Mississippi Supreme Court voting maps

The voting districts to elect judges to the Mississippi Supreme Court are drawn in a way that denies Black voters an equal chance to participate in the political process, according to a lawsuit challenging the voting maps.

The lawsuit filed by individual Black civic leaders calls for the state to draw new boundaries for three districts, which has not been done since 1987. The leaders the districts need to be redrawn to provide fair representation for Black voters and comply with the Voting Rights Act and the United States Constitution.

Edwards resident Dyamone White, a civic leader and business owner, is one of four plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging the voting district to elect justices to the Mississippi Supreme Court. During a press conference held Monday, April 25, 2022 in Jackson, she said changing the voting district maps can help give Black Mississippians fair representation and equal opportunity.

"To me, this is about Mississippi's future," said Dyamone White, an Edwards resident who is a plaintiff in the case. "I just want to be part of the change."

The American Civil Liberties Union, Mississippi ACLU, Southern Poverty Law Center and representatives from the law firm Simpson Thacher and Bartlett gathered in Jackson Monday to announce the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims the state violates Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, which makes it illegal for states to dilute voting strength of voters of color.

The voting plan also violates the U.S. Constitution, which prohibits states from maintaining or reaffirming voting systems in a discriminatory way, the lawsuit claims.

"Mississippi's Supreme Court districts dilute the voice and the votes of Black Mississippians in violation of federal law," said Ari Savitzky, senior staff attorney at the ACLU's Voting Rights Project.

He said it's a "clear cut case" of voter dilution, which is not about intention by legislators, but results based on the way districts were drawn.

A graphic by the ACLU of Mississippi shown during a Monday, April 25, 2022 press conference shows who has been elected to the Mississippi Supreme Court. Since 1916, four Black men have served as justices.

Paintiffs in the case are White, a civic organizer and business owner; Ty Pinkins, an Army veteran who lives in Vicksburg and who is from Sharkey County in the Delta; educator Constance Slaughter Harvey-Burwell of Jackson and Mississippi State Minority Leader Derrick Simmons of Greenville.

The lawsuit names the State Board of Election Commissioners and its members Gov. Tate Reeves, Secretary of State Michael Watson and Attorney General Lynn Fitch as defendants.

The state board oversees elections and implementation of election laws and regulations, including the Supreme Court districts.

The lawsuit is filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi in Greenville. Attorneys said it was important to file it there because the Delta is majority Black.

None of the three Mississippi Supreme Court voting districts is majority Black, according to the voting rights groups.

District 1 covers central Mississippi and parts of the Delta, and includes the Jackson metro area.

District 2 is in southern Mississippi and includes Hattiesburg and Vicksburg.

District 3 covers northern Mississippi including Oxford, Starkville and Tupelo.

Savitzky said reuniting the Delta in one district can be a way to create a majority Black district.

Only four Black justices have served on the state's nine-member Supreme Court, and no more than one Black justice has served on the court at a time.

The first Black justice, former Hinds County Circuit Court Judge Reuben Anderson, was appointed to the Mississippi Supreme Court in 1985.

Justice Leslie King, appointed in 2011, is the only Black member of the court.

Voting groups argue "persistent underrepresentation" on the court is related to vote dilution and violation of the Voting Rights Act.

Jarvis Dortch, executive director of the ACLU of Mississippi, said Black lawmakers objected to how the court districts were drawn in 1987.

He said prior to that, the last time the Supreme Court districts were redrawn was in the 1940s.

Vicksburg resident Ty Pinkins, an Army veteran and law graduate, is one of four plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging the voting district to elect justices to the Mississippi Supreme Court. He spoke during a press conference Monday, April 25, 2022 in Jackson announcing the lawsuit.

Plaintiff Pinkins, a Georgetown Law School graduate and a lawyer, said the lawsuit is important because he wants to make sure family members and neighbors can see themselves represented on the court.

He considers himself part of the next generation of Black lawyers. Pinkins said he and other Black lawyers may want to serve on the Mississippi Supreme Court one day, and having representation can help them see that future.

Other voting districts to elect members to Congress and the state House and Senate underwent redistricting during the recent legislative session.

Under state and federal law, the legislature must redraw the districts every 10 years to match population changes found in the U.S. Census.

This is the first post-Census redistricting not overseen by the federal government since 1965 when the Voting Rights Act was passed.

Before 2013, Mississippi and other Southern states submitted redistricting plans to the government before districts could be formalized.

Reporter Mina Corpuz can be reached by email at mcorpuz@gannett.com. You can follow her on Twitter @mlcorpuz.

