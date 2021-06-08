From voting rights to health care, SCOTUS set to deliver major decisions this year

Over the next month, the Supreme Court will be closing out its annual term, clearing out its docket and providing a look at how the new 6-3 conservative majority — featuring three justices appointed by then-President Donald Trump — will rule in the future.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Recommended Stories

  • Nye: ‘I’m scared too’ about climate change

    Bill Nye testified about climate change to members of Congress, saying "I’m scared too."

  • John Oliver calls out the U.S. for 'racist' and 'insensitive' treatment of Chinese Titanic survivors

    On Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Sunday, Oliver spoke briefly about the little known story of six Chinese survivors of the Titanic, and how they were treated when they arrived in the United States. “Here is something you might not know: There were actually six Chinese men who survived the sinking of the Titanic, but upon reaching U.S. shores, were not permitted to enter the United States to recover. Instead, they were forced onto another boat and sent away the very next day,” Oliver said. “Which isn't just racist, it's insensitive. Did it really have to be another boat? They had just been on the best boat and it f***ing sucked. Could you not put them on a zeppelin or something? At the very least, let's try and mix up the doomed turn of the century transportation methods here.” Oliver went on to dispel the stereotype that Asian Americans are inherently successful and problem-free, known as the model minority myth. Oliver pointed out that Asian Americans have long been the victims of racist attacks when fear and ignorance turn to violence, like the Japanese internment camps during WWII, attacks against South Asian Americans following 9/11, and the rise in violence against Asian Americans since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Officials resign over censored Memorial Day speech

    Both organizers of a Memorial Day ceremony in Hudson, Ohio, have now resigned under pressure after they silenced a retired U.S. Army officer’s microphone while he was talking about how freed Black slaves honored fallen soldiers just after the Civil War.

  • Fauci encourages vaccination to slow the spread of Delta virus variant

    During the White House COVID-19 response team briefing on Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci urged Americans to get vaccinated to slow the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

  • WHO says Brazil should reconsider Copa America host role if it can't manage risks

    Top World Health Organization emergencies official Mike Ryan, when asked about Brazil hosting the Copa America soccer tournament, said on Monday that he would advise any country undertaking mass gathering be extremely careful to manage risks. Otherwise, Ryan said, a host nation like Brazil should reconsider, in the interest of safety and slowing the spread of COVID-19. Argentina pulled out of hosting the tournament -- due to run from June 13 to July 10 -- as the pandemic there worsened, and Brazil stepped in as possible host, over objections from some officials investigating the nation's pandemic response.

  • Sarah Huckabee Sanders directs money to Trump through gubernatorial campaign events at Mar-a-Lago, report says

    She is one of several Republicans directing campaign events to the Palm Beach club

  • Mother, son from prominent SC legal family found shot dead

    A mother and son from a prominent South Carolina legal family were found shot and killed on their family's land, and authorities said they have made no arrests in the double homicide case. Deputies in Colleton County found the two dead from gunshots on property near Islandton around 10 p.m. Monday, the sheriff's office said in a statement. Maggie Murdaugh , 52, and her son Paul Murdaugh, 22, were shot several times and their bodies were found near a dog kennel, Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey said.

  • Embattled EV startup Lordstown Motors warns it may not have enough cash to start commercial production

    Lordstown Motors raised $675 million by going public through a reverse merger in late 2020 that valued it at roughly $1.6 billion.

  • NBA star shares video of his little brother being robbed at gunpoint

    The NBA star said there should be fewer guns in the hands of Americans

  • Daughter tries hiding mom’s death by burying her in backyard, Georgia cops say

    The woman was arrested Thursday.

  • Jeff Bezos and brother to fly to space in Blue Origin flight

    The Amazon founder will take the first human flight launched by his space company, Blue Origin.

  • Trump to go on tour with Bill O’Reilly in bid to maintain relevancy

    Trump to tour with ex-Fox host later this year

  • Australia says WTO should punish Chinese economic coercion

    The World Trade Organization should penalize “bad behavior when it occurs,” Australia's prime minister said Wednesday ahead of a Group of Seven leaders’ meeting in Britain where he hopes to garner support in a trade dispute with China. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia would be “working with others to buttress the role of the World Trade Organization and to modernize its rulebook where necessary.” “In my discussions with many leaders, I’ve taken great encouragement from the support shown for Australia’s preparedness to withstand economic coercion in recent times,” Morrison said in a speech delivered in the Australian west coast city of Perth before leaving for the G7 meeting in Cornwall.

  • Indian PM Modi announces free COVID-19 vaccines for all adults

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the Indian federal government would provide COVID-19 vaccines free of charge to all adults from later this month in an effort to turn the tide of a pandemic that has killed hundreds of thousands in India. Modi said in a televised address that the federal government would take over the task of vaccination from state governments. Under the earlier policy, the federal government gave free vaccines to the elderly and frontline workers, and left state governments and private hospitals to administer doses for a fee to people in the 18-45 age group.

  • Jogging dad shot twice in Atlanta neighbourhood that is looking to break away from city and form own police force

    ‘Wonderful people’ called wife, took off shirt to stem bleeding and waited with injured father until emergency personnel arrived

  • She Visited Her Boyfriend’s Grave. She Was Shot Hours Later.

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/CourtesyNot long after 18-year-old Kennedy Hobbs received her diploma from Murrah High School in Jackson, Mississippi, on Tuesday, she and a few friends drove out to the grave of her boyfriend, Jaquan Williams, who’d been shot and killed eight weeks earlier.Jaquan, whom the teenager had dated for over two years, had been on her mind all week, and after the ceremony, she made an Instagram post of herself grinning in her blue cap and sash and captioned it: “I

  • Parents of 8-year-old girl killed during Rayshard Brooks protests sue Atlanta leaders, Wendy's

    Secoriea Turner was killed on July 4, 2020 near a Wendy's amid protests after Rayshard Brooks was killed by a police officer in Atlanta.

  • US military looking into rockets to deliver goods around the world

    The military hopes to use the vehicles to deliver supplies to remote locations

  • Parents sue Atlanta after vigilantes shot little girl during Rayshard Brooks protests

    Lawsuit says city allowed ‘lawlessness, violence and vigilantism’ during civil rights protests last summer

  • 21-year-old woman shot Texas nail salon owner because she wasn’t happy with her mani-pedi, say police

    Woman pled guilty to shooting owner of nail salon after being charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon