Voting in SC's Democratic primary Saturday? How to check registration, where to vote.

All eyes will be on South Carolina as it holds the first Democratic primary on Saturday, Feb. 3.

President Joe Biden hopes history will repeat itself in his favor. In 2020, he had disappointing finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire.

After a strong endorsement from U.S. Congressman Jim Clyburn, South Carolina's only Black representative, Biden's campaign gained popularity among South Carolina's Black voters. He won the state's primary.

He now looks to South Carolina again for its racially diverse electorate instead of New Hampshire and Iowa, the first-in-the-nation states with large white populations.

Per Biden's request, the Democratic National Committee slotted South Carolina as the first contest of the campaign season, a change from the 2024 primary calendar.

Here's what you need to know if you plan to vote this weekend:

What is a Presidential Primary?

A presidential primary is a publicly held election where voters can cast their vote for a party's presidential nominee. The results from the primary are used by state political parties to assign state delegates to the national party convention. Delegates from all participating states will choose the party's nominee during the national convention. The party's nominee will then go on November's General Election ballot.

South Carolina is an open primary state

An open primary is a primary election where voters do not have to have a political party affiliation to vote for partisan candidates. Voters may select one party's ballot and vote for that party's nomination. Those who vote during this time will not be allowed to vote during the Republican contest on Feb. 24.

Saturday will be the first time a presidential primary is held in the state since a new voting law was enacted in May 2022, allowing voters to cast in-person ballots up to two weeks before Election Day.

Who is on the ballot on Saturday?

Democratic candidates on Saturday's ballot are President Joe Biden, U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota and Marianne Williamson, author and spiritual leader who ran unsuccessfully in 2020.

President Joe Biden speaks to supporters at the SCDP First-in-the-Nation dinner in Columbia, S.C. on Jan. 27, one week ahead of the state's Democratic primary for the 2024 presidential election.

How can I check my voter registration?

To check your voter registration, visit scVOTES.sc.gov and fill out the appropriate fields.

When do polls open?

Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday.

Where can I find my polling place?

To find polling locations in Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson counties, check your sample ballot, visit scVOTES.sc.gov. or contact your county elections office.

Can I vote early?

Yes. Early voting ends Friday, Feb. 2. Early voting centers will be open from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. To find a list of early voting locations, contact your county elections office or visit scVOTES.gov.

Here's what to do with your absentee ballot

For absentee ballots to count, they must be received by the county voter registration office by 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3. The voter's oath must be signed and the return envelope witnessed before returning the ballot. The witness must provide an address. It is best to personally deliver your ballot instead of mailing it to ensure it arrives in time. To have an authorized returnee return your ballot, fill out this form. A photo ID will be required when personally returning the absentee ballot. What do I need to bring to vote?

Any of the following forms of ID are acceptable for in-person voting:

• SC Driver's License

• SC Department of Motor Vehicles ID Card (including SC concealed weapons permit)

• SC Voter Registration Card with Photo

• US Passport

• Federal Military ID (includes all Department of Defense Photo IDs and the Department of Veterans Affairs Benefits Card)

Nina Tran covers trending topics. Reach her via email at ntran@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: SC's Democratic primary is this Saturday. What voters should know.