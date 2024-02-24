Voting in SC's Republican primary Saturday? How to check registration, find voting locations

The South Carolina Republican presidential primary is Saturday with Palmetto state native and former governor Nikki Haley, former President Donald Trump and equity group CEO Ryan Binkley all on the ballot.

The state operates an open primary system where voters can cast ballots for any of the three potential candidates regardless of party affiliation if they did not vote in South Carolina Democratic Primary earlier this month.

Polls will open Saturday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. To ensure you are registered to vote, check the website scVOTES.gov for your designated voting location and registry confirmation.

Nikki Haley supporters wait for Haley to arrive at a campaign rally at the Cannon Centre in Greer, S.C., on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024.

Where can I vote on Saturday?

Polling locations throughout Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson counties can be found by visiting scVOTES.gov or by contacting a local county elections office. Voting locations can also be found on all sample ballots.

What do I need to bring to vote Saturday?

• SC Driver's License

• SC Department of Motor Vehicles ID Card (including SC concealed weapons permit)

• SC Voter Registration Card with Photo

• US Passport

• Federal Military ID (includes all Department of Defense Photo IDs and the Department of Veterans Affairs Benefits Card)

Former U.S. President Donald J. Trump tip his cap near spectators after speaking during a campaign stop on Main Street in downtown Pickens, S.C. last July.

Nikki Haley meets with supporters during a campaign rally at the Cannon Centre in Greer, S.C., on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024.

GOP presidential candidate Ryan Binkley walks to the stage at a rally on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, at Holiday Inn Des Moines-Airport in Des Moines.

