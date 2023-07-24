Israel passes Israel judicial reform; police crack down on protesters

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) votes for the judicial overhaul bill in the Israeli Knesset, Parliament, in Jerusalem on Monday. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI

July 24 (UPI) -- Israel on Monday passed its so-called "reasonableness" law, reforming the nation's judiciary system, drawing celebrations from supporters while inciting protesters.

Th new law prevents Israeli courts from weighing in on the reasonableness of government and ministerial decisions. The vote ended hours of debate that started Sunday with intense protests outside the Knesset building where demonstrators blocked roads and attempted to bar the entrance of the legislative building.

"We have taken the first step in a historic process to correct the judicial system," Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin said in celebrating the passage of the law.

Police in Jerusalem used water cannons to break up protesters who were marching along Begin Road and blocked traffic along the stretch of road. Some demonstrators called for a rally outside the Knesset for Monday evening, promising denunciations from former security chiefs, former top jurists and politicians.

An organization called the Movement for Quality Government said it filed a petition with the Israeli High Court over the new law.

Netanyahu's government passed the key judicial law amid a national conflict. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI

"The government of destruction has raised its malicious hand against the State of Israel; now it's the Supreme Court's turn to step up and prevent this legislation," organization head Eliad Shraga said.

"It fundamentally changes the basic structure of Israeli parliamentary democracy and the nature of the regime, while de facto abolishing the judiciary and seriously damaging the delicate fabric of the separation of powers and the system of checks and balances in the State of Israel."

Netanyahu was released from the hospital ahead of the vote after he was fitted for a pacemaker over the weekend. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI

A coalition of 150 significant businesses refused to open to show their displeasure over the bill.

Israel's largest labor union, the Histadrut, has threatened to strike in hopes to duplicate a walkout in March that shuttered the country's economy and forced a delay in the judicial bill's process.

Israel's parliament on Monday began voting on a judicial reform bill that has sparked protests throughout the country for months. Photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI

Military reservists also announced last week that they would stop serving if the measure is implemented.

Netanyahu's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich reportedly tried to arrange a last-minute compromise, offering to delay the law for six months, but it was immediately shot down by Levin and another Netanyahu hardliner, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

More than a dozen people were arrested during protests outside of the Knesset as police doused protesters with water cannons. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI

The 56 opposition members of the Knesset boycotted the bill's final vote, leaving it to pass 64-0.

The process started Monday as the Knesset weighed some 140 amendments to the so-called "reasonableness" law that would limit the ways in which the Supreme Court can overturn government decisions.

The vote came as Netanyahu, who has stood by the reforms despite fierce opposition, was released from the hospital after a more than day-long stay over the weekend to be fitted with a pacemaker.

Ahead of the vote, Levin told the Knesset that "reasonableness" was a subjective legal concept, stating that the high court was not justified in overruling elected officials based on the principle.

"You want to decide what's reasonable and what's not, instead of the people chosen by the nation?" Lenin said, referring to the high court judges. "That's reasonable?"

Opponents argued that the law would give the government unchecked and unchallenged power, threatening Israel's democracy.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid blasted the ruling coalition for failing to agree on a compromise.

"They want to tear apart the state, tear apart democracy, tear apart the security of Israel, the unity of the people of Israel, and our international relations," he said.