Voting underway in New Jersey gubernatorial election
CBS News political reporter Adam Brewster joined "Red and Blue" to discuss the latest in New Jersey's gubernatorial election.
CBS News political reporter Adam Brewster joined "Red and Blue" to discuss the latest in New Jersey's gubernatorial election.
Some QAnon conspiracy theorists gathered in Dallas as a theory circulated that John F. Kennedy Jr. would reappear and announce Trump was reinstated.
(Bloomberg) -- New Yorkers cast their ballots for mayor on Tuesday, pinning their hopes on a new leader to revive the nation’s financial capital as it wrestles with a pandemic-induced economic crisis.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Ballot Initiatives to Watch, From Policing to the EnvironmentThe Best New Restaurants
Arlington, Virginia, voters shared their predictions of the state's highly anticipated gubernatorial election.
Glenn Youngkin and Democrat Terry McAuliffe make final pitch for governor as polls show unexpectedly close race Glenn Youngkin at a Fairfax middle school on Tuesday. The Republican contender has successfully focused on controversy over the place of race in education. Photograph: Shawn Thew/EPA Virginians on Tuesday headed to the polls to elect a new governor, in a closely contested race between the Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin widely seen as a referendum on Joe Biden’s
Virginia's election day map to be closely watched by Americans. The gubernatorial contest is between Democrat McAuliffe and Republican Youngkin.
More than a year after municipal elections in RBC, the state supreme court ruled in an election contest, saying the initial election result stands.
Parents are outraged by the state of public education. Citizens are tired of property crime and theft. Their combined frustration has turned San Francisco into an unlikely sign of where American politics is heading as the congressional midterms near.
The Navy still wasn't sure last week, but it has now completed its investigation into the incident involving USS Connecticut, a new report says.
Brad Raffensperger learned of the tape after Trump lied in a tweet about the call, claiming the secretary of state didn't have "a clue" about the election.
Arizona's Republican-led state Senate has failed to release documents related to Cyber Ninjas' controversial review of ballots in Maricopa County.
Boebert's Federal Election Commission filing lists the Colorado lawmaker as a candidate for Congress in Utah.
Don Ahern, a Las Vegas businessman and major Republican donor, asked Trump to dump Adam Laxalt for Senate.
"I just didn't know how to extricate myself from this situation," Abedin wrote, referring to her first meeting with Weiner in 2001.
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock's administration clutched a key, eleventh-hour win in its fight against a conservative-backed ballot initiative intended to eliminate the city's homeless encampments. Driving the news: A Denver district court judge Sunday night upheld the city's challenge to Denver ballot measure 303. The initiative is designed to strengthen the existing urban camping ban by empowering residents to sue the city if action is not taken on a homeless camp within 72 hours after a complai
Election Day 2021 features high turnout in parts of Virginia as voters weighed education and other issues, and a potential Atlanta mayoral runoff.
Donald Trump and his supporters, including surrogates for Republican Glenn Youngkin’s campaign for governor, have already begun spreading lies about election fraud.
Democrats are aiming to maintain their control of Virginia's lower chamber, which they won back in 2019 for the first time in two decades.
Terry McAuliffe, the Democratic hopeful in Tuesday's Virginia gubernatorial race, was mocked by Republican critics for his decision to campaign with American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten at his final rally before the election.
Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe has repeatedly sought to tie his Republican rival, Glenn Youngkin,to former President Donald Trump.
All eyes are on Virginia this election day as a last-minute surge in the polls for Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin has his party hoping for an upset -- and his rival scrambling to avoid one.