Voting rights is a matter of justice, not bipartisanship

Ray Baker
·4 min read
count every vote counting pennsylvania election protest demonstration
A woman participates in a protest in support of counting all votes as the election in Pennsylvania is still remains too close to call on November 5, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. With no winner yet declared in the election, attention is focused on the outcome of a few remaining swing states. Chris McGrath/Getty Images

  • While politicans battle over voting rights, Ray Baker writes political parties don't matter.

  • He argues access to the ballot box and counting every voting is a matter of justice.

  • The professor calls on Americans to "disavow bipartisanship that asks us to compromise our morals."

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

The fight for voting rights is once again in the news.

Between President Joe Biden's major policy speech on voting rights in Philadelphia Tuesday, to Texas Democratic legislators "fleeing" to prevent voter suppression laws from passing through their legislature, the nation's attention is forced once again to the issue of voting rights.

One party in Congress trudges ahead in an attempt to pass federal voting laws that protect access to the ballot but continues to be stymied by opposition from across the aisle.

Over the course of US history, exactly which party supports justice may vary - and shouldn't matter. Folks shouldn't get consumed by the brands like "Democrat" or "Republican," but rather their values.

Who is expanding voting rights? Who is ensuring fair and equitable access to the ballot?

The tug of war is about more than politics. It's a question of justice. But debates about voting rights and easy access to the ballot are being treated as a good faith debate. It is not.

There are no two sides to justice. There is one side that believes the US is a place of representative democracy and it's in the best interest of the nation-state to have as many voices participate as possible.

Belief in anything otherwise is injustice.

If voting rights is the contemporary example of this Faustian bargain, bipartisanship is that bargain's most current euphemism - allowing Americans to feel a fair compromise has been reached, when in actuality one party has traded away their morality for relative peace.

That is what Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. refers to in his eloquent "Letter From a Birmingham Jail:" Negative peace is the absence of tension, not the presence of justice.

Bipartisanship demands both parties be afforded the same respect despite one party advocating on the side of injustice.

It was true when the country's Founding Fathers considered the question of slavery at the Constitutional Convention, and was true every time the country then tried to avoid a Civil War with failed compromises.

America, seeking reunification following the Civil War, abandoned Reconstruction in the name of bipartisanship because humanity and justice weren't important. The absence of tension, or "negative peace," was.

Nowadays, countless GOP state legislators who sponsor and support voter suppression laws maintain they want to instill confidence in the public that the outcomes of elections are fair.

But this "public" they reference doesn't believe the outcomes of elections are fair only because their preferred candidate lost.

Republican senators who boast of bipartisanship didn't see former President Donald Trump as an threat to justice that needed to be confronted and ultimately removed. They saw him as representative of an equally valuable point of view that must be taken seriously.

As a result, we've since Trump ratchet up the same vile and venomous white supremacists rhetoric that culminated in the violence of the attempted insurrection on January 6.

White nationalists don't doubt the fairness because of any reasonable evidence of improper elections. They do it, because MAGA acolytes don't believe enough Black and Brown voters exist or would cast enough ballots that Trump would lose in a state such as Georgia.

When you doubt the humanity of Black people, whatever human thing Black people do - like voting - will seem unbelievable. These white nationalists and their apologists are who bipartisans court.

Apologists recognize the white nationalists as that "other" in the "both sides" debate.

Reconciling justice with injustice is how the US has always tried to balance its rhetoric of "liberty and justice for all," even as white Americans consistently attempted to deny it to some.

This country will never be all that it purports itself to be until the silent majority of white people believe in justice and behave like they do.

But first they must divorce themselves from the need to appeal to those who are steadfastly unjust, and instead work toward what Dr. King called a positive peace.

To do that means we disavow bipartisanship that asks us to compromise our morals. Equating a white supremacist position, such as creating burdens to the ballot that uniquely and specifically affect Black and Brown voters, with humanity overall is a choice for the absence of tension - negative peace - over the presence of justice.

Read the original article on Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Compulsory shots too late for my dad: Frenchwoman

    Johanna Cohen-Ganouna lost her father Fabien to COVID-19.And she is clear about who is to blame – the hospital.She believes her father contracted COVID-19 after coming into contact with an infected hospital worker.And is now threatening to sue the French government for not making vaccinations compulsory months ago."How do I feel today? Well, I feel a lot of anger, a lot of sadness. I really want justice to be served and for everyone to get vaccinated, for everyone to be aware of what's happening, that going in contact with a patient is a risk when they're not vaccinated." She spoke to Reuters a day after President Emmanuel Macron announced vaccinations would be mandatory for healthcare workers. The French government did not respond to a request for comment.The authority that operates Paris hospitals said it had provided information to her and offered her a meeting with a senior doctor about his care, which she refused."My father was admitted to hospital on March 13 for hip fracture. Upon admission, he was subject to a PCR test that was negative. A couple of days later, he remained negative, and the third test was positive. So he contracted the virus in hospital from hospital staff. He didn't have visitation rights, so it's surely hospital workers who infected him, and unfortunately, he died on May 2 because of COVID." Her lawyer is arguing that by not making it mandatory for health care workers to get vaccinated, the government had put Fabien in danger.The family is seeking compensation, and will take the case to an administrative court if their demand is not met within two months.

  • Bill O’Reilly’s Accuser Finally Breaks Her Silence

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Courtesy Andrea MakrisThis “is as good as it gets!” New York litigator David Ratner shouted at his client, Andrea Mackris, slapping both hands on the highly polished conference table. “Take the money,” Ratner yelled, “and move on with your life!”That was almost 17 years ago, on the evening of Oct. 28, 2004, in the imposing boardroom of celebrity lawyer Marc E. Kasowitz, on an upper floor of the Paramount Building boasting vertiginous views of Manhat

  • Putin Tells Kerry Climate Change Offers Chance to Cooperate

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin told U.S. climate change envoy John Kerry that the two former Cold War rivals have a chance to cooperate in combating greenhouse gas emissions amid efforts to improve ties following a summit last month.Putin underlined in a phone call Wednesday with Kerry, who’s in Moscow meeting officials, that climate change “is one of the areas in which Russia and the U.S. have common interests and a similar approach,” the Kremlin said in a statement.Russia is r

  • Senate Democrats announce $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package

    Senate Democrats on the Budget committee announced late Tuesday night that they have reached a deal on a $3.5 trillion package to address "human" infrastructure, which they plan to pass via reconciliation.Why it matters: The price tag for the proposal — which is expected to include bold provisions on climate change, Medicare and education — comes in far below the $6 trillion figure Budget committee Chair Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.) and other progressive Democrats have pushed for. Get market news

  • Georgina Chapman's divorce from Harvey Weinstein is finalized, finally, in New York

    Georgina Chapman filed for divorce from Harvey Weinstein as he became embroiled in the scandal that brought him down. Years later, the split is done.

  • Ukrainian bear sanctuary welcomes rescued cubs

    These rescued cubs were transferred to a sanctuary in UkraineLocation: Domazyhr, UkraineThe three brown bears were bred in a private zoo for entertainment purposesFollowing criticism from activiststhe cubs were rescued by animal welfare organization Four Paws(SOUNDBITE) (English) DIRECTOR OF DOMAZYHR BEAR SANCTUARY, IHOR NYKOLYN, SAYING:"We recently transferred three cubs that arrived from White Rock rehabilitation centre. They were born in a private contact zoo, and these cubs were used for entertainment. The people who visited the contact zoo touched them, took pictures with them, and the cubs didn't feel well, as a real brown bear in nature.""As kids, they are very active. They touch everything, they climb things, they run around. We need to pay more attention and arrange properly the breeding and after the rehabilitation in a small enclosure. In the future, they will be released in a big forest enclosure in a natural area, here in the Bear Sanctuary Domazhyr."

  • Malaysia shuts vaccination center after 204 staff infected

    Malaysia shut down a mass vaccination center in its worst-hit state Tuesday after more than 200 medical staff and volunteers tested positive for the coronavirus. The closure was the first of a vaccination center and came as the country's new confirmed infections breached five figures Tuesday, hitting a record 11,079. Science Minister Khairy Jamaluddin stressed that swift government action had contained the cluster at the Ideal Convention Center in central Selangor state.

  • Family of Andrew Brown Jr. files $30M federal lawsuit against deputies in fatal shooting

    The lawsuit seeks $30 million in punitive damages, said attorneys for Brown's family. Brown was fatally shot by deputies serving an arrest warrant.

  • ‘Red Rocket’ Review: This Porn-Again Texas Twister Could Be Simon Rex’s Big Comeback

    In showbiz, they have awards for everything — Oscars, Golden Globes and, of course, the Palme d’Or. Adult film actor Mikey Davies, aka “Mikey Saber,” has five AVN Awards, and he creates opportunities to humble-brag about them constantly now that he’s back in Texas City, the tiny Gulf Coast town he and girlfriend Lexi left […]

  • Texas Dems Are Fighting for Democracy—Why Won’t Washington’s?

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyEverything’s bigger in Texas, including Democrats’ political courage. On Monday morning, Texas Democrats stopped playing by the GOP’s rules in a state Republicans control and threw a wrench into Gov. Greg Abbott’s efforts to ram through a slew of voter suppression laws. How did Democrats manage to actually stall the Republican war on voting? They stopped compromising and started fighting.Fifty-eight Democratic members of the state’s House packed their b

  • Pininfarina Teorema Concept Is a Sleek Vision of an Autonomous Future

    The Italian design house showed off a long, low concept that previews a world of autonomous driving and electric powertrains.

  • Don Cheadle Shrugs at His Emmy Nod for 95-Second Falcon and Winter Soldier Scene: 'I Don't Really Get It Either'

    Somewhere inside his high-tech armor, War Machine is shrugging. Don Cheadle echoed many an awards-show aficionado on Tuesday by puzzling over his Primetime Emmy Award nomination in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama category, for a 95-second scene in the first episode of Disney+’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (where he reprised his […]

  • My husband wants to buy his sister out of their late mother’s $150,000 dilapidated home — and let her to stay there rent-free

    ‘This means we would need to take a mortgage out to cover $70,000, and take out an additional loan of $75,000 for his sister.'

  • Trump 2020 legal adviser Jenna Ellis leaving Republican Party in protest

    Jenna Ellis, a senior legal adviser to former President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign, said on Monday she is leaving the Republican Party in protest following the disclosure of an email from a top Republican National Committee lawyer criticizing her efforts in challenging the results of the November contest.

  • Legal threats to Donald Trump ‘more serious than ever before’, experts say

    Prosecutors in New York, Georgia and Washington have inquiries that could yield further, serious charges against the ex-president Trump at a rally in Sarasota, Florida earlier in July. Ex-justice department prosecutors say these inquiries and lawsuits increase legal pressures on him. Photograph: Octavio Jones/Reuters As a New York criminal investigation continues after bringing tax fraud charges against Donald Trump’s business and a top executive, other prosecutors in Georgia, Washington DC and

  • Governor Abbott Vows Texas Dems Will Be Arrested Upon Return to State

    Greg Abbott confirmed that the absent Democratic lawmakers who defected from a legislative session in a protest "walk-out" will be arrested upon their return.

  • Texas Dem Confronts Fox News Host: Say Trump Lost in 2020

    Fox NewsDuring an appearance on Fox News Tuesday night, Texas state Rep. James Talarico (D) challenged host Pete Hegseth to tell his viewers that Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden. Hegseth refused to confirm that basic statement of truth, proving his guest’s point in the process.As Hegseth pushed Talarico to explain why he and his fellow Democrats fled Texas to deny their Republican colleagues a quorum to pass anti-voting rights legislation, the lawmaker pulled no pun

  • George Conway Reveals The 1 Truth Trump Let Slip Amid His Latest Flurry Of Lies

    The conservative attorney named the "fundamental truth" hidden in Trump's insurrection claims.

  • In setback to Trump ally, Pennsylvania county will not comply with vote probe

    One of the three Pennsylvania counties asked to provide access to voting machines for a Republican lawmaker's probe of the 2020 election has decided it cannot comply due to a directive from the state's top election official, the county's solicitor told Reuters. Tioga County's three Republican commissioners met on Tuesday and determined that acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid was within her authority in directing counties not to allow third parties to access their election equipment, according to the solicitor, Chris Gabriel. The decision poses a potential hurdle for state Senator Doug Mastriano, a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump.

  • Megyn Kelly Torn To Shreds For Saying Media Exaggerated Capitol Riot

    People with eyes informed the former Fox News host she was wrong.