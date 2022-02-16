Vox Populi: 'I find it very ironic that all of a sudden, Democrats are...'

President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, arrive to meet at the 'Villa la Grange', on June 16, 2021, in Geneva, Switzerland.

Vox Populi is the voice of the people. Leave your comments at savannahvox@gmail.com.

***

"A good competitor to Memorial Health's promo, 'We show up' would be a

St. Joseph's/Candler's one of, 'Heck, we never left!'"

***

"I saw parking enforcement out last Friday freshening up the yellow paint on the curbs downtown and taking away even more previously available parking. They should be out repainting all the crosswalks instead. The city cares more about parking than pedestrians."

***

"If the Supreme Court is nonpolitical, why are judges referred to by who appointed them?"

***

"I find it very ironic that all of a sudden, Democrats are now worrying about the destruction of government records."

***

"Donald Trump's library will have a whole wing called 'Things he should have been arrested for'."

***

"All government wages should be and need to be frozen along with all hiring. No exceptions. Downsizing should be mandatory until elected officials get control of the government spending that threatens taxpayers."

***

"What do the Georgia lottery and a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine have in common? Today could be the day."

***

"The anti-vax and anti-mask folks are so unwilling to help the common good that I worry if anyone would show up if we ever need to reinstate the draft."

***

"Trump brings out the worst in everyone, pro and con."

***

"Women forced to carry fetuses no matter what; new voting restrictions to fix problems that don't exist; book bans; anti-vax rhetoric; laws on how teachers can discuss racial history; truckers setting health policy. All exemplify the dumbing down of America through extreme conservatism."

***

"Why is it that when it comes to abortion, President Biden says that a women has the right to decide what to do with her own body, but when it comes to COVID shots into her body, he wants to make that decision for her?"

***

"Inconsistent messaging about handbag requirements at new arena leave a bitter taste for attendees."

