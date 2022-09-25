Vox Royalty Corp. (CVE:VOX) Could Be Less Than A Year Away From Profitability

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Vox Royalty Corp.'s (CVE:VOX) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The CA$138m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$4.1m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$5.4m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Vox Royalty's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Check out our latest analysis for Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty is bordering on breakeven, according to the 3 Canadian Metals and Mining analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$200k in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately a year from now or less! How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 64% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

Underlying developments driving Vox Royalty's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, bear in mind that typically metals and mining companies, depending on the stage of operation and metals mined, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Vox Royalty has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning metals and mining company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of Vox Royalty to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Vox Royalty's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of pertinent factors you should further examine:

  1. Valuation: What is Vox Royalty worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Vox Royalty is currently mispriced by the market.

  2. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Vox Royalty’s board and the CEO’s background.

  3. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? 2 Valuation-Based Indicators Offer a Clear Range

    The first half of the year saw the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) produce its worst return since 1970. With the S&P 500 and Nasdaq respectively declining 24% and 34%, respectively, at their peaks, both indexes have firmly entered bear market territory. Given the heightened volatility and uncertainty that accompanies bear markets, it has a lot of investors wondering where the market will bottom.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Electrifying Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These highly innovative and differentiated companies are ripe for the picking following a peak plunge of 34% in the Nasdaq Composite.

  • Bonds are in the midst of their worst crash since 1949, and the fallout could unravel some of the market's most crowded trades, Bank of America says

    "Bond crash in recent weeks means highs in credit spreads, lows in stocks are not yet in," Bank of America's Michael Hartnett said.

  • Down 70% or More, 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks You Might Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    This has been a frustrating year for investors, but at the same time, those with cash to invest have an opportunity to put their money to work in exciting companies at prices that were unimaginable a few years ago. Browsing a list of growth stocks down more than 70% from their highs, Chewy (NYSE: CHWY), Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV), and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) could be incredible values right now. Here's why three Motley Fool contributors believe these stocks will rebound and pay off for investors over the long term.

  • This Dow Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend

    In a year when all three of the major stock indexes in the United States have declined by 15% or more, there are plenty of dividend stocks out there with high dividend yields. What if I told you that there is a Dow Jones Industrial Average stock with a yield north of 6%? Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW), a maker of various chemical products and one of the Dow Jones Industrial Average's 30 components, fits this description.

  • How to survive the worst bear market of all time

    Today, with the stock market in meltdown mode, it’s natural to look back at other times of financial woe. The market environment in the 1970s can be particularly instructive.

  • Missed Out on Nvidia? My Best Chip Stock to Buy and Hold

    Once just a gaming chip company, it has successfully repurposed its technology to the latest technological advancements, including artificial intelligence and the metaverse. Investors will struggle to replicate such huge returns, but semiconductor stock investors who missed out could perhaps see similar outsized gains by buying stock in one of Nvidia's main rivals, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). Admittedly, AMD may seem like a strange choice here since it has slightly exceeded Nvidia's returns since the beginning of 2015, rising by 2,700%.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $100,000 in Less Than a Decade

    Growth investors are always on the hunt for the next moonshots, the stocks that could generate life-changing wealth in a relatively short period of time. Both stocks have skyrocketed in recent years, growing so fast that either would have turned an initial investment of $10,000 into more than $100,000 in less than a decade. Are these growth stocks still worth buying today?

  • Stocks Are Sinking and Rates Are Rising. It’s Painful, But We’re Heading for Normal.

    A year from now, metrics like fed-fund rates and mortgage rates should be approaching their long-term average. What do we until then? Some strategists suggest bizarre investments like long-term Treasuries, shorting gold, and buy stocks in companies with decent dividends and share-buyback programs.

  • Billionaire Leon Cooperman is Talking About These 4 Stocks

    In this article, we will look at the 4 stocks billionaire Leon Cooperman is talking about right now. If you want to skip reading about Leon Cooperman, his investment career, and his stock-picking strategy, you can go directly to Billionaire Leon Cooperman is Talking About These 2 Stocks. Leon Cooperman’s Investment Career Leon Cooperman is […]

  • Ball sells Russian manufacturing business due to Ukraine war

    Aluminum can giant Ball Corp. found a buyer for its Russian beverage can manufacturing business, fetching hundreds of millions for the business and ending its presence in Russia over that country’s deadly invasion of Ukraine. The Arnest Group, a Russian maker of aluminum cans, aerosolized cosmetics and households products, agreed to pay $530 million to buy the three-plant manufacturing business from Westminster-based Ball Corp. (NYSE: BLL), the company said this week. “This decision is the result of many months of consideration, delivering a solution that best secures the future of Ball's colleagues and assets in Russia,” said Dan Fisher, president and CEO Ball Corp. “We believe this is a sound outcome for Ball in these geo-political circumstances."

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Before Recession Begins

    In this article, we discuss 10 best stocks to buy before recession begins. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Best Stocks to Buy Before Recession Begins. Between 1929 and 1939, the period famously dubbed the Great Depression, global economies suffered from stock market crashes, sharp declines in output, high […]

  • The Market Crash Americans Aren't Seeing

    As much as stocks are falling, moves in another financial market have even more profound implications for the global economy.

  • 3 major US banks are hiking their prime rates by 75 basis points — and are now at the highest levels since the 2008 financial crisis. Here's how it affects you today

    The squeeze is on. Prepare yourself.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Investing for the long term is the best way to grow your wealth. And these three stocks can help you do it.

  • Why Shares in Copper Miner Freeport-McMoRan Crashed Today

    Shares in copper miner Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) dropped 5.9% today. When the market worries about global growth prospects, the first thing to get sold off are these commodities mainly because all it takes is a marginal change in demand to negatively impact prices. There's no way to get around the fact that when copper prices fall, Freeport's stock will suffer.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Nvidia?

    Sales have taken hits due to changes in crypto mining, U.S. legislation, and broad shifts in consumer spending.

  • Investors wonder when vicious sell-off in U.S. stocks will end

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A week of heavy selling has rocked U.S. stocks and bonds, and many investors are bracing for more pain ahead. Wall Street banks are adjusting their forecasts to account for a Federal Reserve that shows no evidence of letting up, signaling more tightening ahead to fight inflation after another market-bruising rate hike this week. The S&P 500 is down more than 22% this year.

  • Bullish insiders bet US$5.7m on General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)

    Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in General Electric Company...

  • Why Warren Buffett Doesn't Buy Real Estate And Most Other Investors Shouldn't Either

    Warren Buffett’s long-term investment strategy has proven to be successful through virtually all market conditions over the past several decades – recession, high inflation and deflation. If there’s one thing that’s made Buffett one of the most successful investors in history, it’s his commitment to his strategy. A countless number of new investment techniques and algorithms have come and gone over the years, but Buffett has maintained his relatively simple strategy of picking solid companies an