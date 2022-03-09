Vox: 'What's the difference between a Republican and a Ukrainian?'

Savannah Morning News
·1 min read
Vox Populi is the voice of the people. Leave your comments at savannahvox@gmail.com.

"Who in the world told David Perdue that wearing that old denim jacket made him approachable?"

***

"Rep. Buddy Carter is quoted as saying he wishes Biden would’ve started sending weapons to Ukraine sooner. Where was Buddy when Trump tried to stop much needed military aid to Ukraine?"

***

"When will the concrete supports from the old bridge be removed? It an eyesore underneath the bridge near the waterfront."

***

"Biden is a prime example of a political lifer with absolutely no common sense. He says he’s going to spend money we don’t have to save himself, not help us. Lifers have no economic expertise at all and most politicians' only focus is lining their pockets."

***

"Question: What's the difference between a Republican and a Ukrainian? Answer: A Ukrainian defends his capital."

***

"David Perdue's campaign commercial says, 'Brian Kemp let us down,' when it should say, 'Brian Kemp let me down because he would not break the law.'”

***

"I have no doubt the big question hovering over revelers on River Street after the St. Patrick's Day parade will be, 'What exactly was it we came here for?'"

***

"I wonder what Perdue had to give up, besides what's left of his integrity, for an endorsement from Trump."

***

"Let us Catholics stop contributing to the Church until the Pope condemns Putin for his inhumane war against the innocent Ukrainian people."

***

\"There's an interesting sight on LaRoche Avenue just south of Nottingham Drive and before Pearl's Saltwater Grille. Slow down when you see an orange house on the left to see a rainbow of painted houses on the right."

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Reader commentary on Savannah, Buddy Carter, Trump, Russia and Ukraine

