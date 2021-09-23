VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for VOXX International:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.078 = US$31m ÷ (US$526m - US$122m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2021).

Therefore, VOXX International has an ROCE of 7.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Consumer Durables industry average of 15%.

In the above chart we have measured VOXX International's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for VOXX International.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We're delighted to see that VOXX International is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's turned around, earning 7.8% which is no doubt a relief for some early shareholders. At first glance, it seems the business is getting more proficient at generating returns, because over the same period, the amount of capital employed has reduced by 25%. The reduction could indicate that the company is selling some assets, and considering returns are up, they appear to be selling the right ones.

Our Take On VOXX International's ROCE

In the end, VOXX International has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. Since the stock has returned a staggering 300% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

