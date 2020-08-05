Voya: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $71 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 55 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.09 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.

The retirement, investment and insurance company posted revenue of $1.66 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $93 million.

Voya shares have fallen 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $50.65, a decline of slightly more than 3% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VOYA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VOYA