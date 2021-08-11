Voya Explores a Potential Deal for Newly Public Alight

(Bloomberg) -- Voya Financial Inc. has been exploring a potential acquisition of Alight Inc., just a month after the benefits administrator went public through a special purpose acquisition company, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Voya, a New York-based retirement fund manager, has recently studied a purchase of Alight, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information. It isn’t clear whether the companies are in active talks, and there’s no guarantee that any deal will be reached, the people said.

Representatives for Voya and Alight, based in Lincolnshire, Illinois, didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Alight went public in July through a merger with Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp., a blank-check company started by veteran investor Bill Foley. Alight was valued at $7.3 billion, including debt in the SPAC merger.

Shares of Alight closed at $10.50 on Tuesday, giving it a market value of almost $5.7 billion. Voya’s shares have risen almost 16% this year for a market value of $7.7 billion.

(Corrects company’s location in third paragraph of story originally published Aug. 10)

