Voyager’s Bankruptcy Token Should Be Regulated, SEC Lawyer Says

(Bloomberg) -- New cryptocoins that Voyager Digital Ltd. plans to issue to pay creditors in bankruptcy are actually securities that should be regulated, a lawyer with the US Securities and Exchange Commission said in court Friday.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The comments by William Uptegrove, reflecting the views of the SEC staff, may complicate the bankrupt crytpo firm’s proposal to repay creditors by issuing the digital tokens, part of a plan that also includes selling itself Binance.US, the US arm of the world’s biggest crypto exchange. Uptegrove was arguing against the proposal and responding to skeptical questions about the SEC staff’s views from the judge overseeing Voyager’s bankruptcy case. The commission itself has not taken a position, the lawyer said.

Uptegrove also said SEC staff have concluded that Binance.US is operating an unregulated securities exchange. Earlier Friday, a Voyager restructuring adviser testified that Binance.US is facing an investigation by the SEC.

US Bankruptcy Judge Michael Wiles has held two days of hearings about the Binance.US sale and the related payout plan.

The bankruptcy is Voyager Digital Holdings Inc., 22-10943, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.