Voyager crypto firm loaned US$377 mln to Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research

Alameda Research, the crypto trading firm cofounded by Sam Bankman-Fried, owes Voyager Digital Holdings US$377 million in loans, according to the crypto broker’s new bankruptcy filing.

See related article: Three Arrows, Voyager failures raise questions of who is next in crypto fall from grace

Fast facts

Voyager Digital entered a loan agreement for a revolving credit facility of US$500 million in Bitcoin and USDC from Alameda Ventures.



Alameda Research and its venture fund Alameda Ventures owned 9.5% of Voyager Digital shares, as of June 22.



Voyager filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New York on Wednesday due to a US$650 million exposure to fellow bankrupt crypto firm Three Arrows Capital (3AC).



Alameda’s debt to Voyager is the second largest after 3AC.



Bankman-Fried’s FTX recently extended a US$250 million revolving credit facility to another 3AC-exposed firm, BlockFi.

See related article: Amid 3AC exposure, Voyager Digital cuts daily withdrawal limit