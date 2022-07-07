Voyager crypto firm loaned US$377 mln to Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research

Lachlan Keller
·1 min read

Alameda Research, the crypto trading firm cofounded by Sam Bankman-Fried, owes Voyager Digital Holdings US$377 million in loans, according to the crypto broker’s new bankruptcy filing.

See related article: Three Arrows, Voyager failures raise questions of who is next in crypto fall from grace

Fast facts

  • Voyager Digital entered a loan agreement for a revolving credit facility of US$500 million in Bitcoin and USDC from Alameda Ventures.

  • Alameda Research and its venture fund Alameda Ventures owned 9.5% of Voyager Digital shares, as of June 22.

  • Voyager filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New York on Wednesday due to a US$650 million exposure to fellow bankrupt crypto firm Three Arrows Capital (3AC).

  • Alameda’s debt to Voyager is the second largest after 3AC.

  • Bankman-Fried’s FTX recently extended a US$250 million revolving credit facility to another 3AC-exposed firm, BlockFi.

See related article: Amid 3AC exposure, Voyager Digital cuts daily withdrawal limit

Recommended Stories

  • First Mover Asia: How Inaccurate Data Misled Investors to See Massive Outflows From This Crypto Exchange; BTC Holds Steady Over $20K

    KuCoin founder Johnny Lyu said those data feeds plus mislabeled, on-chain wallets propagated rumors last week that led to the token exodus; ether is flat in Wednesday trading.

  • Crypto broker Voyager Digital files for bankruptcy

    Voyager Digital, a high-profile crypto broker, has filed for bankruptcy, citing market volatility and the surprising collapse of Three Arrows Capital, just weeks after it suspended withdrawals, trading and deposits on its platform. The U.S.-headquartered firm -- and its two affiliates -- said in a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in the Southern District of New York that it had between $1 billion and $10 billion in assets and more than 100,000 creditors. Voyager Digital owed $75 million to Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Research, which recently threw the broker a lifeline of $485 million, and about $960,000 to Google, it disclosed in the filing (PDF).

  • Oasys Completes USD20 million Private Token Sale Round Backed By Leading Institutions in Crypto and Gaming

    SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 7 July 2022 - Oasys, a blockchain developed specifically for the gaming community, announces that it has completed a successful private token sale round of USD20 millio...

  • Voyager Seeks Bankruptcy as Crypto Mogul’s Lifeline Fails

    (Bloomberg) -- Crypto broker Voyager Digital Ltd. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection just weeks after getting a lifeline from billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research, citing market volatility and the collapse of a hedge fund it had lent money to. Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontUS Wants Dutch Supplier

  • Sri Lanka c. bank raises rates to 21-year high to contain inflation

    The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) raised its key rates by a full percentage point on Thursday to tackle record high domestic inflation and to contain any build-up of underlying demand, it said. Inflation touched a record 54.6% year-on-year in June while food inflation accelerated to 80.1%. "The Board was of the view that a further monetary policy tightening would be necessary to contain any build-up of adverse inflation expectations," CBSL said in a statement.

  • BOJ Likely to Raise Price Forecasts, Cut Growth View

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan is likely to consider revising its inflation and growth forecasts later this month as a weaker yen and cost-push inflation force more companies to pass on higher costs to consumers, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Rec

  • Nigeria’s Currency Falls to Record Low as Traders Track Central Bank’s Latest Dollar Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Nigeria’s currency fell to the lowest on record after traders adjusted prices to reflect the rate Central Bank of Nigeria sold the currency amid a lack of dollar supply in the authorized foreign-exchange market.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontUS,

  • Elon Musk reportedly fathered twins last year with a Neuralink executive

    This would now make the tech mogul the father of nine children.

  • Exxon delivers first sustainable aviation fuel cargo to Singapore Changi Airport

    Exxon Mobil Corp said on Thursday it has delivered the first sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) cargo to Changi Airport, as part of a one-year pilot programme to test the new fuel for planes. The cargo is a blend of fossil-based refined jet fuel from ExxonMobil's Singapore integrated refining and petrochemical complex and SAF supplied by Neste Oil, ExxonMobil said in a statement.

  • Crypto Billionaire’s Firm Is All Things to Bankrupt Voyager

    (Bloomberg) -- The bankruptcy filing by crypto broker Voyager Digital Ltd. provides a road map of the company’s relationships, including borrowers, lenders and investors. Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel

  • Solana Labs, Multicoin Accused of Violating Securities Law by SOL Investor

    A California resident alleged that Solana Labs, the Solana Foundation and other key players violated federal securities laws.

  • GCE ‘A’ Level dropout founded S'pore cybersecurity startup watchTowr that raises US$10.25m in 9 months

    Do you need a university degree to be successful in life? Benjamin Harris, founder and CEO of cybersecurity startup watchTowr thinks otherwise.

  • Crypto Broker Voyager Digital Files for Bankruptcy Protection

    The voluntary filing comes after crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital defaulted on a large loan from a Voyager unit.

  • Toyah Pours Water on Herself as She and Robert Fripp Cover Rammstein’s “Keine Lust”: Watch

    The couple recently announced that they'd be embarking on a 2023 tour. Toyah Pours Water on Herself as She and Robert Fripp Cover Rammstein’s “Keine Lust”: Watch Spencer Kaufman

  • Why It Took Grit—and Luck—to Trace the Parade Massacre Gun to Robert ‘Bobby’ Crimo

    Jim Vondruska/GettyIn this age of databases, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives should have needed nothing more than the serial number to immediately identify who purchased the AR-15 style rifle used to murder seven people and wound 60 more after the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois.But just as a skewed interpretation of the Second Amendment makes obtaining such weapons much too easy, those who fear the government is going to grab their guns have cod

  • It's code blue at the Savannah Police Department. City Hall must spearhead reform

    Columnist Tom Barton writes about recent reporting on policing in Savannah and how Mayor Van Johnson and the rest of City Council must respond.

  • Murder charges filed in deaths of model Christy Giles, architect Hilda Marcela Cabrales Arzola

    Murder charges have been filed in the overdose deaths of Los Angeles model Christy Giles and architect Hilda Marcela Cabrales Arzola, whose bodies were dumped outside separate hospitals last year.

  • Is Bryce Young a lock to be Alabama football's MVP in 2022? Here's my prediction

    From the edge to the back end of the defense to the offensive skill players, the Alabama football roster can compete with anyone.

  • How electric truck buyers are hedging their bets

    Customers who reserved a Cybertruck, Rivian, Ford F-150 Lightning or Chevy Silverado EV are making sure they get the first one to come along.

  • Ina Garten Loves Sheet Pans & This Set Is a Pre- Amazon Prime Day Deal

    If Ina Garten counts sheet pans among her favorite kitchen tools, home cooks worth their salt (or sugar) should follow suit. And when it comes to sheet pans, the Barefoot Contessa, professional pastry chefs, and bakeries rely on ones made of pure aluminum for consistently perfect results. While high-quality cookware can cost a lot, a […]