Voyager: ‘No Customer Will Be Made Whole’ Under FTX Proposal

Lawyers representing bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital have responded to a proposal by FTX to offer early liquidity to Voyager customers by calling it a "low-ball bid dressed up as a white knight rescue" that only benefits FTX.

In a court filing, Voyager’s lawyers said the plan "transfers significant value to AlamedaFTX, and completely eliminates the value of assets that are of no interest to AlamedaFTX."

Under FTX’s plan, first proposed late last week, interested Voyager customers would be able to have an advance on their bankruptcy claims.

They could use this to buy more digital assets on FTX, or withdraw cash.

In a tweet thread, FTX's CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said that this would give Voyager’s customers the ability to access assets that would otherwise be locked up for a significant time as the case navigates through bankruptcy court.

"To clarify: Our offer would give Voyager customers back 100% of the remaining assets that Voyager has, including claims on anything recovered in the future," Bankman-Fried tweeted.

Voyager's lawyers, in the filing, wrote, “It seems clear, however, that AlamedaFTX’s Proposal, which was made in contravention of the proposed Bidding Procedures, was designed to generate publicity for itself rather than value for Voyager’s customers.”