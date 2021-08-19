Voyager Space Picks JPMorgan to Raise Funds Ahead of IPO

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gillian Tan and Justin Bachman
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Voyager Space Holdings Inc. is working with JPMorgan Chase & Co. on raising capital, its last such effort before a potential initial public offering, Chief Executive Officer Dylan Taylor said in an interview.

The company hopes to close the so-called crossover round, featuring institutional blue-chip investors, in the third quarter, Taylor said. Voyager is working to file paperwork for an IPO in the fourth quarter ahead of a public markets debut in early 2022. Terms of the funding round are yet to be finalized.

The Denver-based company is discussing raising new equity at a valuation of at least $1 billion, which would give it so-called unicorn status, a person with knowledge of the matter said. Terms of the funding round are yet to be finalized. Voyager declined to comment on its targeted valuation.

Investors have become discerning about investing in space-focused companies, Taylor said. Interest in the round has been robust in part because Voyager generates revenue, he said.

“The market is trying to determine who’s real and who’s not,” Taylor said. “It’s splitting into two camps: companies that have real hardware in space, real capabilities, real revenues -- and companies that have no hardware in space, no meaningful existing revenue and everything is about future capability and future revenue.”

The company, which was founded in 2019, in May said it had acquired a majority stake in XO Markets and its biggest subsidiary Nanoracks, a space services and hardware specialist. It has said its long-term mission is to create a company “capable of delivering any mission humans can conceive.”

Houston-based Nanoracks built and operates the first private airlock installed on the International Space Station, allowing for a commercial research platform used by NASA and others.

Earlier this year, Voyager appointed the former U.S. undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, Ellen Lord, to its board.

Space-exploration companies including SpaceX and Relativity Space have raised millions of dollars from institutional investors including BlackRock Inc. and Fidelity Investments. Other space-related companies such as Astra Space Inc., Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. and Momentus Inc. have gone public after merging with a blank-check firm.

(Updates to add Astra in final paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • How concerned should we be about Oregon’s sudden QB controversy?

    An unexpected QB competition between Anthony Brown and Ty Thompson has sparked questions just weeks ahead of Oregon's season opener.

  • OnlyFans bans explicit content

    OnlyFans has announced that it will ban sexually explicit content starting in October. The platform was not built specifically for porn but that has grown to be its most popular and visible use case, but pressure from "banking partners and payout providers" means the company will have to leave the adult content world behind and focus solely on SFW material going forward. Effective 1 October, 2021, OnlyFans will prohibit the posting of any content containing sexually-explicit conduct.

  • IBM Closes New York City Offices Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

    (Bloomberg) -- International Business Machines Corp. is temporarily closing its offices in New York City amid rising Covid-19 cases in the Big Apple, but the company stopped short of delaying plans to reopen other U.S. locations by September. Employees were notified on Wednesday that New York City offices will be open for essential staff only, an IBM spokeswoman said in a statement, citing “current clinical conditions” that “do not meet IBM’s health and safety protocols.” IBM’s decision comes as

  • Billionaire John Paulson Goes Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Every retail investor wants to ensure a solid portfolio return. The only question is, how? The stock market produces a vast mine of data, that by its nature forms a barrier to access. Some investors take a path of low resistance, and follow one or more market legends. These legends are the giants of the investing world, people like John Paulson. Paulson got his start in hedge management in 1994 with $2 million worth of initial capital. He was successful, and by 2003 he was managing $300 million

  • Why AT&T's Spinoff Could Benefit Long-Term Investors

    AT&T (NYSE: T) is breaking up into three companies, which could unlock significant value for shareholders. How is AT&T splitting up? AT&T: A telecom company solely focused on 5G communications and broadband.

  • 4 Stocks Billionaires Bought Hand Over Fist in the Second Quarter

    Earlier this week marked the deadline for institutional investment firms, hedge funds, and the ultra-rich to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Although it's a dated snapshot that can be at least six weeks old at the time of the SEC filing, it still provides insight into the stocks and trends billionaire money managers might be chasing or shying away from. After poring over 13F data from aggregator WhaleWisdom.com, it became plainly evident that growth stocks were still very much on the minds of billionaire money managers.

  • MLB, Players Ending Topps Card Deal for Fanatics Joint Venture

    Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association are set to make a massive lineup change—ending an 70-year partnership with Topps to work with Fanatics on licensed trading cards starting in 2026. Topps has been producing baseball cards since 1951, and received an exclusive license from MLB in 2009. That agreement was later extended through […]

  • Jeff Bezos Made NASA an Offer It Can't Refuse

    The short answer to that question is: SpaceX, which in April won a $2.9 billion contract from NASA to build the space agency's new Human Landing System -- beating out Blue Origin and its partners Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) and Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) in the process. Blue Origin still might get a piece of this most lucrative of government space contracts. As you may recall, no sooner did NASA name its winner on the Human Landing System (HLS) contract than the losers -- Blue Origin and its friends, and also a third team led by Leidos subsidiary Dynetics -- protested the award to the Government Accountability Office.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • Ark’s Cathie Wood says stock market ‘couldn’t be further away from a bubble.’ Here’s why.

    Star investor Cathie Wood, who runs a suite of popular ETFs in Ark Investment Management, says that there's no reason to fear that the market is becoming too bubblicious.

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About Plug Power (PLUG) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Plug Power (PLUG) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Michael Burry

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Michael Burry. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Michael Burry. Michael Burry, the chief of California-based Scion Asset Management, manages more than $2 billion in assets […]

  • Like Dividends? I Bet You'll Love These 3 Stocks

    Simple, straightforward, recurring revenue kinds of products make these names perfect dividend-paying companies.

  • A Chinese satellite seems to have collided with a piece of a Russian rocket in March - the first big space crash in a decade

    A Chinese satellite mysteriously broke apart earlier this year. A Harvard astronomer realized that a chunk of Russian rocket likely crashed into it.

  • Nvidia’s ARM acquisition is stalled, and there’s a deadline with more than a billion dollars at stake

    Nvidia has another year to complete its proposed $40 billion acquisition of chip designer ARM Holdings before it faces any kind of financial ramifications if the deal does not get done.

  • Afghanistan has 22 tons of gold in a New York vault. The Taliban can’t touch it.

    The Biden administration has frozen the Afghanistan government's holdings in US banks, preventing the Taliban from accessing billions of dollars—including $1.25 in gold bullion in a New York bank vault.

  • This E-Commerce Stock Just Outgrew Amazon, Etsy, and Wayfair

    Amazon, for example, fell nearly 8% on its earnings report after the company missed revenue estimates with growth slowing from 44% in the first quarter to 27% in the second quarter. At Etsy, which fell 10% on its second-quarter earnings report, the drop-off was even steeper as the artisan-based online marketplace posted revenue growth of 23% compared to growth of 132% in the first quarter. CarParts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS), which was formerly known as U.S. Auto Parts before the company was overhauled under CEO Lev Peker, posted 32% revenue growth in its second quarter to $157.5 million, which was well ahead of estimates at $133.4 million.

  • China Dip Buyers Finally Reach ‘Breaking Point’ After 56% Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- After several crushing months, dip-buyers are finally starting to abandon Chinese tech stocks.The $4.9 billion KraneShares CSI China Internet Fund (ticker KWEB) has posted two straight days of outflows, putting the exchange-traded fund on track to break its five-week streak of inflows, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s as losses approach 60% from its mid-February high, with China’s wide-ranging regulatory crackdown battering fund mainstays from Tencent Holdings Ltd.

  • World’s Three Largest Auto Makers Face New Production Cuts. Other Stocks Are Falling.

    Shares of Toyota Motor, Volkswagen, and Ford Motor tumbled Thursday amid reports that the global semiconductor shortage has created new bottlenecks.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is one of the most successful investors in […]