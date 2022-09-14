VP of Boston bank arrested in connection with series of stabbings, sexual assaults dating back to 2003

A man from Quincy, Massachusetts, has been hit with multiple charges in connection with a string of sexual assaults involving women and children in Boston nearly 20 years ago.

Ivan Cheung, 42, is accused of raping two young girls and two women in separate incidents in 2003, 2005 and 2006. He worked for State Street, a financial services firm in Boston.

The young girls, aged 13 and 14, were Cheung’s first victims in 2003, according to prosecutors. He allegedly picked up the 13-year-old girl, who was a sex worker, in Chinatown, drove her somewhere else, raped her at knifepoint and ultimately stabbed her in the shoulder.

Cheung allegedly did the same to a 14-year-old girl the following week. Prosecutors said he picked her up near Charles Circle, drove her to another location, raped her and then stabbed her.

More from NextShark: Commuters, Subway Operator Save Asian Man Thrown Onto Train Tracks in Queens

The third incident occurred in 2005 and involved a 23-year-old woman. Cheung allegedly picked her up near Park Plaza, and like his previous victims, raped her at knifepoint before stabbing her repeatedly.

Cheung’s last alleged attack occurred in 2006 and involved an 18-year-old woman. This time, he allegedly picked her up in the North End and raped her at knifepoint.

DNA samples were collected in the last two incidents. In June 2022, Boston police investigating Cheung collected a cigarette he had discarded and linked its DNA content to the older victims.

More from NextShark: Controversial South Korean Director Kim Ki-Duk Dies of COVID-19

Police arrested Cheung just after 5 p.m. on Monday. He was charged with four counts of aggravated rape, four counts of aggravated rape of a child and two counts of aggravated statutory rape.

“If Mr. Cheung thought that the passage of years had somehow erased the possibility of him facing justice for these vicious crimes, he was very much mistaken. The detectives who worked this case deserve enormous credit for staying the course and bringing him in to face these charges,” Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

Story continues

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for State Street said the company had terminated Cheung's employment. He reportedly held a vice president role within the banking giant.

More from NextShark: Filipino American Father, Daughter Electrocuted by Downed Power Lines in LA

Cheung is being held on a $1 million bail. He is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 22 and may face additional charges.

Featured Image via Ivan Cheung LinkedIn

More from NextShark: Asian Woman Assaulted, Pushed Into Canal By Racist Teens in Ireland