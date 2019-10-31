VP, Chief Accounting Officer & Treasurer Is The VP, Chief Accounting Officer & Treasurer of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) And They Just Sold 26% Of Their Shares

Anyone interested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) should probably be aware that the VP, Chief Accounting Officer & Treasurer, Daniel Palazzo, recently divested US$220k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$14.90 each. That sale was 26% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

Brandywine Realty Trust Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Daniel Palazzo is the biggest insider sale of Brandywine Realty Trust shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$15.30, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 26%of Daniel Palazzo's holding.

In the last twelve months insiders netted US$522k for 34962 shares sold. Insiders in Brandywine Realty Trust didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of Brandywine Realty Trust

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 1.4% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares, worth about US$36m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Brandywine Realty Trust Tell Us?

Insiders sold Brandywine Realty Trust shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look to the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Brandywine Realty Trust makes money, and is growing profits. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd think twice before buying! If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

