The VP of Finance & Corporate Controller of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR), Amy Schilling, Just Sold 62% Of Their Holding

We'd be surprised if Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) shareholders haven't noticed that the VP of Finance & Corporate Controller, Amy Schilling, recently sold US$192k worth of stock at US$24.00 per share. In particular, we note that the sale equated to a 62% reduction in their position size, which doesn't exactly instill confidence.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Schneider National

The insider, Christopher Lofgren, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$5.3m worth of shares at a price of US$22.08 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$23.71. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 17% of Christopher Lofgren's holding.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Schneider National than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Schneider National Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Schneider National insiders own about US$756m worth of shares (which is 18% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Schneider National Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

