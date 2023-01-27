VP Harris hosts White House summit to replace lead pipes

FILE PHOTO: Vice President Kamala Harris attends a meeting with CEOs from companies that are engaged with the Northern Triangle in Washington U.S.
2
Nandita Bose
·2 min read

By Nandita Bose

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will host a summit at the White House on Friday to speed up the removal of lead pipes across America - an issue she has previously called a public health crisis.

Harris will be joined by U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan, along with other representatives from state and local government, water utilities, labor leaders, NGOs, and the private sector, a White House official said.

The White House has made removing every lead pipe within 10 years in the United States a centerpiece of its plan to address racial disparities and environmental issues in the wake of water contamination crises in recent years from Newark, New Jersey to Flint, Michigan.

The administration announced $15 billion in funding to remove such pipes as part of the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package President Joe Biden signed in November, 2021.

To date the administration has put in $5 billion of those funds in cities and towns across the country but millions of lead service lines still deliver water to schools, offices, homes and day care centers throughout the country.

Lead exposure can damage the brain and kidneys and interfere with red blood cells that carry oxygen to all parts of the body. It poses a particular danger to children, whose nervous systems are still developing.

The vice president will also send a letter on Friday to governors around the country to support the distribution of funding for the issue equitably, the White House official said.

Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, New Jersey, and Connecticut, along with cities, NGOs, labor unions, and private sector entities, will be announcing their support for the effort, the official said.

The summit is being held a year after Harris announced an action plan on the topic and traveled to several U.S. states since to talk about it.

Biden administration officials have previously said they did not have a time frame for replacing the millions of lead pipes but environmental groups have asked the EPA to set a deadline of 10 years.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington)

Recommended Stories

  • Goldman Sachs CEO touts bank performance as some investors balk

    To listen to Goldman Sachs Group Inc chief executive David Solomon, the bank is doing "great," while skeptical investors wonder what comes next. Days after Goldman reported disappointing profits that sent shares tumbling 6%, and months after it stepped back from a money-losing foray into Main Street banking, Solomon sat for an interview with Reuters in Davos, Switzerland where he highlighted the firm's hits -- and downplayed its misses. He then reeled off Goldman's growth numbers: average revenues up 44% over a three-year period, a 39% jump in book value per share since 2019 that outpaced peers and a bigger dividend than rivals.

  • Eagles' C.J. Gardner-Johnson Says His Car Was Stolen After Playoff Win Against Giants

    The defensive back says he discovered his car was missing after the Eagles won 38-7, which earned them a spot in the NFC championships

  • Man in Georgia jail accused of beating fellow inmate with mop bucket because he stunk

    Video footage of the Dec. 3 assault was recorded by a surveillance camera, according to an arrest warrant for the accused inmate.

  • FTX Cleared to End Endorsement Deal With Gisele Bündchen, Shohei Ohtani

    (Bloomberg) -- A federal judge approved FTX Group’s request to formally terminate endorsement deals with supermodel Gisele Bündchen, basketball star Stephen Curry’s SC30 Inc. and baseball phenomenon Shohei Ohtani, court papers show.Most Read from BloombergAdani Rout Crosses $51 Billion as Stocks Plunge by Daily LimitsWe Asked ChatGPT to Make a Market-Beating ETF. Here’s What HappenedHindenburg vs Adani: The Short Seller Taking On Asia’s Richest PersonNYSE Mayhem Traced to a Staffer Who Left a Ba

  • Analysis-Google faces greater threat of forced ad unit sale from U.S. lawsuit

    The U.S. government is more likely to force Google to divest a key business with an antitrust lawsuit it filed this week than a group of states that has pursued a similar case for three years, legal experts said. The complaint filed Tuesday in a Virginia federal court by the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division attempts to compel Google to sell part of its advertising technology unit. Both suits accuse the Alphabet Inc-owned company of abusing its dominance in online advertising, which Google has vigorously denied.

  • National Archives official will sit for inquisition by Oversight Republicans on Biden docs drama

    A top official at the National Archives and Records Administration will sit down with the House Oversight Committee Tuesday to discuss the Biden classified documents case.

  • Emirates passenger gave birth midway through 12-hour flight

    The passenger was assisted by cabin crew on board the flight and the plane landed on time, despite the emergency, an airline spokesperson said.

  • S. Korea to support civilian aid to North in hopes of talks

    South Korea’s government said Friday it will promote civilian efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to North Korea in hopes of softening a diplomatic freeze deepened by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s growing nuclear ambitions. Kim further ramped up tensions in 2022, test-firing more than 70 missiles, including potentially nuclear-capable weapons of various ranges targeting South Korea and the continental United States.

  • South Africa to send 12 cheetahs a year to India

    Asian cheetahs became extinct in India in the 1940s because of excessive hunting and loss of habitat.

  • Michigan police may be close to solving slaying of man whose head and hands were cut off

    What makes the case especially daunting, as Rothman put it, is it's "an investigation in an investigation."

  • President Biden critiques House Republicans in speech addressing economic progress

    Yahoo Finance columnist Rick Newman breaks down President Biden's latest comments on positive GDP numbers and his criticism towards House Republicans.

  • Officers charged in Tyre Nichols death, future of COVID-19 boosters: 5 Things podcast

    Five Memphis police officers face second-degree murder charges in the death of Tyre Nichols, the economy shows 4th quarter growth: 5 Things podcast

  • Biden says Tyre Nichols death a 'painful reminder' of 'disparately impacted' minorities in justice system

    President Biden said in a statement on Thursday that Tyre Nichols death is a "painful reminder" of criminal justice work that needs to take place.

  • Nick Sirianni on A.J. Brown, Avonte Maddox: We’re hopeful they’ll be ready to go

    The Eagles should at least have two of their key players dealing with injuries on the field for the first practice day of conference championship week. Head coach Nick Sirianni was asked specifically about receiver A.J. Brown and cornerback Avonte Maddox. Sirianni did not say anything definitive about their potential availability for Sunday, but he [more]

  • Ukraine Latest: Orban’s Warning; EU Considers War Crimes Office

    (Bloomberg) -- With Russia’s invasion into its 11th month, the International Monetary Fund is exploring a loan of as much as $16 billion to support Ukraine’s economy. It comes a week before an EU-Ukraine summit, and as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces prepare for a new, lengthy offensive. Most Read from BloombergAdani Rout Crosses $51 Billion as Stocks Plunge by Daily LimitsWe Asked ChatGPT to Make a Market-Beating ETF. Here’s What HappenedHindenburg vs Adani: The Short Seller Taking On

  • Jerusalem, West Bank on edge after Israeli raid, fighting

    Israel’s defense minister signaled Friday that the military would stop its airstrikes if Palestinian militant groups halted rocket attacks, a day after the deadliest Israeli raid in decades raised the prospect of a major flare-up in fighting. The limited exchange of fire between Gaza militants and the Israeli armed forces has so far followed a familiar pattern that allows both sides to respond without leading to a major escalation. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's instruction to the military to prepare for new strikes in the Gaza Strip “if necessary” also appeared to leave open the possibility that the violence would subside.

  • US Merchant Marine Academy hides Jesus painting behind curtain after complaint from advocacy group

    The U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York, hid a large painting of Jesus behind a curtain after the Military Religious Freedom Foundation complained about it.

  • Japan, Netherlands to join U.S. in restricting chip equipment exports to China-Bloomberg

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan and the Netherlands will soon agree to join the United States in restricting exports of semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China, Bloomberg News reported. Talks between the countries will conclude as early as Friday, with the Netherlands restricting ASML Holding NV from selling machines to China used to make certain types of advanced chips, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Japan would impose similar restrictions on Nikon Corp, the report said.

  • UFC champ Jamahal Hill had the perfect response to Jiri Prochazka’s viral ‘I’m coming’ video

    Jamahal Hill perfectly leaned right into the joke.

  • 'Everything Everywhere' resonates with a diversity of audiences

    When "Everything Everywhere All at Once" was released in March 2022, co-director Daniel Kwan wasn't sure if audiences would connect with the film and its multiverse premise, but they did. "We tried to make a movie that everyone can relate with, but we thought we'd fail," said Kwan, who worked with co-creator Daniel Scheinert. The A24 film garnered more Oscar nominations this week than any other film and is headed back to 1,400 theaters nationwide on Friday after earning 104.1 million globally.