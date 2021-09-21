VP Harris meets with UK PM Johnson
Vice President Kamala Harris met with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday in Washington. (Sept. 21)
Previously, Johnson has famously refused to say how many children he has.
A spokesperson for the prime minister said Boris Johnson and Jeff Bezos discussed both climate change and taxation.
Boris Johnson has warned that the post-Brexit issues with Northern Ireland "can't go on forever" as he claimed the Dutch Prime Minister has offered to mediate on the issue.
A nationwide spike in coronavirus cases is pushing companies to implement vaccine policies for some workers.
Governments around the world are finding it easier than ever to make the internet, and the companies that run it, knuckle under. Driving the news: Russia Friday forced Apple and Google to remove an app that supporters of dissident leader Alexei Navalny had created to coordinate opposition votes in Russian elections.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAlso last week, China's government removed nearly all online content connected with
NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson once worried that his friendliness with former U.S. President Donald Trump would leave him out in the cold under Democrat Joe Biden, but his meetings at the White House on Tuesday got off to a good start. Johnson first met Vice President Kamala Harris, who said the United States and Britain are more interconnected than ever before. Johnson praised the U.S. military's role in the "Kabul airlift" and thanked the U.S. government for lifting a ban last year on imports of British beef imposed after an outbreak of mad cow disease.
The Covid-19 pandemic reduced teachers’ commitment to remain in the classroom, our study on teacher turnover found. When schools resumed classes in the fall of 2020, teachers faced a host of new challenges. As a result, teachers experienced even higher levels of stress and burnout than before the pandemic.
The ranking criteria include teacher salaries and pension, public school enrollment growth, tenure policy, plans for digital learning, teacher turnover and more.
San Francisco is requiring all workers at San Francisco International Airport to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing if employees are exempt. San Francisco also requires municipal workers to be inoculated.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Monday extended restrictions at its land borders with Canada and Mexico through Oct. 21 that bar nonessential travel such as tourism by foreigners despite Ottawa's decision to open its border to vaccinated Americans. Canada on Aug. 9 began allowing fully vaccinated U.S. visitors for nonessential travel. The United States has continued to extend the extraordinary restrictions on Canada and Mexico on a monthly basis since March 2020, when they were imposed to address the spread of COVID-19.
The White House is closing an option to defuse a showdown in Congress over paying America's bills, with the GOP refusing to budge.
In parts of Ethiopia’s Tigray region, people now eat only green leaves for days. In every district of the more than 20 where one aid group works, residents have starved to death. For months, the United Nations has warned of famine in this embattled corner of northern Ethiopia, calling it the world’s worst hunger crisis in a decade.
Police have charged the three Texas tourists with assault and criminal mischief
House Democrats say they will vote on legislation this fall to curb the power of the president, an effort to rein in executive powers that they say President Donald Trump flagrantly abused. The legislation, expected to be introduced Tuesday, would limit the president’s pardon power, strengthen laws to ban presidents from receiving gifts or payments from foreign governments, better protect independent agency watchdogs and whistleblowers from firing or retribution and give Congress better tools to enforce subpoenas. It was written with the input of President Joe Biden’s White House and incorporates a previous version that Democrats introduced just before the November election.
The White House defended its policy on dealing with undocumented migrants and COVID-19 hours after announcing that international travel restrictions would be loosened for the fully vaccinated, saying illegal immigration is “not the same.”
The owner of Big Al's Super Values Store said he'd discount the remaining stock and close the store by the end of the year.
British prime minister Boris Johnson says working with President Joe Biden has been "a breath of fresh air," particularly on the issue of climate change.
FBI agents on Monday declared Brian Laundrie's Florida home an "active crime scene" after remains believed to be of his girlfriend Gabby Petito were found in a Wyoming national park three weeks after she went missing during a cross-country road trip.
After being born with Manx syndrome, Tuck spent nearly three years in a Denver animal shelter. But now he's found a home with other cats just like him.
The NFL's taunting rule is ineffective, silly and bad for the sport. It's also something else: The NFL's latest attempt to control its Black players.