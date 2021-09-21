VP Harris meets with UK PM Johnson

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Vice President Kamala Harris met with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday in Washington. (Sept. 21)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories