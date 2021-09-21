VP Harris meets with UK PM Johnson

Reuters

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson once worried that his friendliness with former U.S. President Donald Trump would leave him out in the cold under Democrat Joe Biden, but his meetings at the White House on Tuesday got off to a good start. Johnson first met Vice President Kamala Harris, who said the United States and Britain are more interconnected than ever before. Johnson praised the U.S. military's role in the "Kabul airlift" and thanked the U.S. government for lifting a ban last year on imports of British beef imposed after an outbreak of mad cow disease.