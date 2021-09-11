VP Harris, mourners mark 20 years since 9/11

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris was joined by former President George W. Bush and his wife at a memorial service in Shanksville, Pennsylvania to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. (Sept. 11)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bush calls out domestic terror threat at 9/11 ceremony

    "We have seen growing evidence that the dangers to our country can come, not only across borders, but from violence that gathers within," Bush said on Saturday at the 9/11 memorial site in Shanksville, Pennsylvania during a ceremony to mark the anniversary of the Sept 11, 2001 attacks."There is little cultural overlaps between violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home ... they are children of the same foul spirit, and it is our continuing duty to confront them."Bush, recalling the unity of the American people after the attacks, appealed for a return to that spirit amid growing political division in the country."When it comes to unity of America, those days seem distant from our own," he said. "Malign force seems at work in our common life ... so much of our politics has become a naked appeal to anger, fear and resentment."Bush and his wife Laura, as well as Vice President Kamala Harris, were attending a ceremony at the Shanksville, Pennsylvania site where United Airlines Flight 93 crashed after passengers overcame the hijackers. The plane crashed in a field, preventing another target from being hit."In the sacrifice of the first responders, in the mutual aid of strangers, in the solidarity of grief and grace, the actions of an enemy revealed the spirit of a people," Bush said, describing the country's reaction. "We were proud of our wounded nation."The 9/11 attacks, which killed 3,000 people in New York, Washington and Shanksville, prompted Bush to launch a U.S.-led invasion of Afghanistan that ousted the Taliban from control in Kabul and sent al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden into hiding.

  • Mourners in Shanksville mark 20 years since 9/11

    Relatives of the victims of Flight 93 gathered in Shanksville, Pennsylvania and met with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, following the memorial service on the annivesrary of the 9/11 attacks. (Sept. 11)

  • George W. Bush Likens the Terrorists Who Attacked on 9/11 to Today's 'Violent Extremists at Home'

    "They are children of the same foul spirit and it's our continuing duty to confront them," the former president said during his Flight 93 memorial speech in Shanksville, Penn., on Saturday

  • Bidens lay wreath to honor 9/11 victims

    President Joe Biden stood somberly side by side with his wife on Saturday at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania sharing a moment of silence to mark the anniversary of the nation’s worst terror attack. (Sept. 11)

  • Queen Elizabeth says prayers for victims and survivors of 9/11

    Britain's Queen Elizabeth said on Saturday that her prayers remained with victims and survivors of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the United States and paid tribute to the communities that joined together to rebuild after the devastation. "My thoughts and prayers — and those of my family and the entire nation — remain with the victims, survivors and families affected, as well as the first responders and rescue workers called to duty," she said in a message to U.S. President Joe Biden. "My visit to the site of the World Trade Center in 2010 is held fast in my memory," Elizabeth said.

  • How they first knew 9/11 was so horrible: The patients didn’t come

    When bad things happen on a large scale, emergency rooms tend to get slammed. On Sept. 11, 2001, it was exactly the opposite for the St. Vincent’s ER.

  • ‘Get Out of Here!’ Finance Pro Recalls Narrow Escape From Tower 2 on 9/11

    Kestra CIO Kara Murphy reflects on what happened when a Boeing 767 smashed into the tower just a few floors above her, and the lessons she’s taken from that fateful day.

  • Royal Wedding, Round 2: Regal Guests Fete Flora Ogilvy's Marriage (Again!) a Year After Intimate Ceremony

    Sophie, Countess of Wessex and more witnessed Flora Ogilvy and Timothy Vesterberg's vows after the couple married privately last year in a ceremony that was scaled back due to the COVID-19 pandemic

  • Lea Michelle Is Pretty in Pink in a Bold Short Suit & Strappy Sandals At New York Fashion Week

    Lea Michele was looking rosy in New York City of Friday afternoon at the Alice + Olivia presentation.

  • Queen Elizabeth and Her Troops Pay Tribute to 9/11 by Playing 'Star-Spangled Banner' at Changing of the Guard

    "My thoughts and prayers — and those of my family and the entire nation — remain with the victims, survivors and families affected, as well as the first responders and rescue workers," said the Queen

  • Biden visits all three attack sites on 20th anniversary of 9/11

    SHANKSVILLE, Pa./ ARLINGTON, Va. (Reuters) -President Joe Biden commemorated the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on the United States on Saturday with visits to each of the sites where hijacked planes crashed in 2001, honoring the victims of the devastating assault. In the first of his wordless tributes, Biden stood in somber silence with former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton at the New York City site where planes brought down the World Trade Center's twin towers.

  • KU Jayhawks athletic director Travis Goff keeping options open after Big 12 shakeup

    “I think it’s been a really healthy, productive exercise and a chance for us to take an even harder look in the mirror. What does Kansas need to do to be positioned for whatever?”

  • Olympic power broker Sheikh Ahmad found guilty of forgery

    Olympic power broker Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad al-Sabah of Kuwait was found guilty on Friday of forgery linked to implicating his political rivals in Kuwait in a coup plot — a verdict that puts his long career in global sports politics at risk. Sheikh Ahmad, his English former lawyer, a Kuwaiti aide and two more lawyers based in Geneva in 2014 were convicted on forgery charges linked to orchestrating a sham arbitration case in the upscale Swiss city. The sheikh was sentenced to almost 14 months' jail time with a further 15 months suspended in a case that has put much of his Olympic work on hold for almost three years.

  • Giuliani associate pleads guilty in campaign case

    A Florida businessman who gained notoriety for helping Rudy Giuliani seek damaging information on Joe Biden in Ukraine has pleaded guilty to seeking illegal foreign campaign contributions. (Sept. 10)

  • Reporter Update: Kamala Harris, George W. Bush Speak At Flight 93 National Memorial On 9/11

    The observance ceremony at Flight 93 National Memorial included a variety of speakers, ranging from Vice President Kamala Harris to former President George W. Bush. KDKA's Amy Wadas has all the details coming up on KDKA-TV News and CBSN Pittsburgh.

  • Kuwait's Sheikh Ahmad convicted of forgery in Geneva trial

    GENEVA (Reuters) -A Swiss criminal court convicted Kuwait's Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah, a power broker in international sports, of forgery on Friday in a trial over whether he used a bogus Kuwaiti coup plot to gain advantage over political rivals. A member of Kuwait's ruling family and a former OPEC secretary-general, Sheikh Ahmad listened with bowed head and clasped hands as his translator read out the 30-month jail sentence, half of it suspended. Sheikh Ahmad had denied all the charges in the case, which has divided the Kuwaiti ruling family and prompted him to step back from some of his public sporting roles, including membership of the International Olympic Committee https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-olympics-ioc-idUKKCN1NO168.

  • Two decades later, students at Emma E. Booker Elementary school remember the moment President Bush announced America was under attack

    On September 11, 2001, President George W. Bush was scheduled to sit in on a reading lesson with students in Sarasota, but instead, he received news right in front of them that they would not understand until many years later.

  • Trump Spanked for Absence From 9/11 Memorial Services: ‘Ceremony Isn’t About Him, So Why Bother’

    Donald Trump was conspicuously missing from the memorial services attended by former presidents marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people on American soil – and Twitter users took note, sending “where’s trump” trending Saturday. President Joe Biden and former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton attended the main ceremony in Lower Manhattan where the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers once stood, while former president George W. Bush spoke at a

  • Donald Trump Jr.’s Appeal For Questions To Ask His Dad Goes Exactly How You’d Think

    Donald Trump's son called for topics to talk about with his father during their 9/11 boxing commentary gig. He received some critical responses.

  • The Taliban are lying, France's foreign minister says

    The Taliban are lying and France will not have any relationship with its newly-formed government, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said late on Saturday before heading for talks in Qatar on Sunday to discuss future evacuations from Afghanistan. "They said they would let some foreigners and Afghans leave freely and (talked) of an inclusive and representative government, but they are lying," Le Drian said on France 5 TV.