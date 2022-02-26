🌱VP Harris To Visit + Residential Satisfaction Survey Results In

Happy National Pokémon Day Durham!

Vice President Kamala Harris will be headed to Durham following President Joe Biden's first State of the Union. Harris and Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh are scheduled to arrive in Durham on Wednesday, March 2 to talk about the administration's push to create good-paying, union jobs. (abc11) Republican lawmakers in the General assembly have filed an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court to halt implementation of the new Congressional maps. The appeal only applies to the Congressional map as the other maps were the ones approved by the General Assembly. Attorneys for the N.C. General Assembly filed for an Emergency Application for Stay of the rulings on Friday. (CBS17) According to the 2021 Durham Resident Satisfaction Survey, only 12% of those included said they are satisfied with the availability of affordable housing in Durham. According to city leaders, affordable housing in Durham includes housing for families making less than 80% of the area median income. The survey also showed that 29.6% of people in Durham were paying more than 30% of their monthly income on rent or a mortgage. (CBS17) A group of volunteers is working to preserve a historical Black burial site in the Triangle. The Geer Cemetery has been the resting place for nearly 2,000 African Americans, many who experienced slavery and Jim Crow era laws. The cemetery has been neglected for decades, but the Friends of Geer Cemetery are working to restore and preserve the location. (abc11) A Durham 6th grader is educating people on the kid's COVID-19 vaccination via rap. Jabre Green Jr., known as Jay Jay, created a song for Durham Public Schools when the kids were returning to school. The video got the attention of the state and he has now been tasked with creating a song and video to educate others. The goal of the song and video is not to force people into getting the vaccine, but it encourages people to do the research and get answers. (WNCT9)

I know it isn't 2016 any more, but it's National Pokémon Day and there's still a whole community of Pokémon lovers and Po-Go players in Durham. Bust out the smart phone and go for a walk!

The North Carolina Down Syndrome Alliance is hosting a virtual Mardi Gras celebration and fundraiser now through Saturday, March 5 (Spectrum News 1)

Prismatica Kaleidoscope Experience: A Color-Filled Exhibition of Lights and Reflections at The Streets at SouthPoint (See schedule)

