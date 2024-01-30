VP Kamala Harris to make one last swing through SC before primary. Here’s when and where

Vice President Kamala Harris will make one last swing through South Carolina ahead of Saturday’s Democratic presidential primary, capping the president’s Palmetto State campaign at an HBCU.

Harris will headline a get-out-the-vote event at South Carolina State University in Orangeburg on Friday, the state’s largest public HBCU and is part of President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign to reach out to Black voters in the state.

Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison, who is originally from Orangeburg, also is scheduled to speak at the event.

Friday is the final day of early voting in the state ahead of Saturday’s primary.

Harris’ visit, which is her third to South Carolina this year, was shared first with The State newspaper.

In the last month, Harris spoke at the 7th Episcopal District AME Church Women’s Missionary Society annual retreat in Myrtle Beach and the annual King Day at the Dome at the South Carolina State House on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Biden also spoke at Mother Emanuel Church earlier this month.

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff visited the Lowcountry, which included a stop at Old Grace Chapel A.M.E. Church in Beaufort.

First Lady Jill Biden also spoke at SC Educators for Biden in West Columbia and the annual Pink Ice Gala hosted by the Gamma Nu Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority at the state fairgrounds.

South Carolina, which propelled Joe Biden to the nomination in 2020 after he lost the first three nominating contests, was moved to the leadoff position in the Democratic nominating order as a way to give Black, rural and southern voters a greater voice in the nominating process.

“You’re the reason Donald Trump is a defeated former president,” the president told attendees at the S.C. Democratic Party’s Celebration and Dinner Saturday. “You’re the reason Donald Trump is a loser, and you’re the reason we’re going to win and beat him again.”

Harris on Friday is expected to speak about how HBCU funding has increased to record levels during the Biden administration and how Black Americans could be hurt by an election of a Republican to the White House.







Currently the former president is the front runner for the GOP nomination.

“There’s been this kind of perversion that’s coming from some folks that would suggest that the measure of the strength of a leader is based on who you beat down,” Harris said on MLK Jr. Day when she visited Columbia. ”When we know the true measure of the strength of a leader is based on who you lift up. The real character of the leader, is the type of person with some level of curiosity, concern and care about the suffering of other people. And then does something about that to lift up the condition of the people.”