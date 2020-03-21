VP Pence says will be tested for coronavirus after aide tested positive

U.S. Vice President Pence speaks during a news briefing on the administration's response to the coronavirus in Washington.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said he and his wife will be tested for coronavirus later on Saturday after a member of his staff tested positive.

"The White House doctor has indicated he has no reason to believe that I was exposed and no need to be tested," Pence told the daily briefing at the White House.

"Given the unique position I have as vice president and as the leader of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, both I and my wife will be tested for the coronavirus later this afternoon."





