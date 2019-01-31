How Vp plc’s (LON:VP.) Earnings Growth Stacks Up Against The Industry

After reading Vp plc’s (LON:VP.) most recent earnings announcement (30 September 2018), I found it useful to look back at how the company has performed in the past and compare this against the latest numbers. As a long term investor, I pay close attention to earnings trend, rather than the figures published at one point in time. I also compare against an industry benchmark to check whether Vp’s performance has been impacted by industry movements. In this article I briefly touch on my key findings.

See our latest analysis for Vp

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a 6-month subscription to the award winning Simply Wall St research tool (valued at $60)!

Have VP.’s earnings improved against past performances and the industry?

VP.’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 September 2018) of UK£27m has increased by 1.7% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 11%, indicating the rate at which VP. is growing has slowed down. Why could this be happening? Well, let’s take a look at what’s going on with margins and if the rest of the industry is facing the same headwind.

LSE:VP. Income Statement Export January 31st 19 More

In terms of returns from investment, Vp has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 16% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 6.9% is below the GB Trade Distributors industry of 7.0%, indicating Vp’s are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Vp’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 14% to 12%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 56% to 122% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Positive growth and profitability are what investors like to see in a company’s track record, but how do we properly assess sustainability? I suggest you continue to research Vp to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for VP.’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for VP.’s outlook. Financial Health: Are VP.’s operations financially sustainable? Balance sheets can be hard to analyze, which is why we’ve done it for you. Check out our financial health checks here. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 September 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



