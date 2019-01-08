Is Vp plc (LON:VP.) A Smart Pick For Income Investors?

Vp plc (LON:VP.) has pleased shareholders over the past 10 years, by paying out dividends. The stock currently pays out a dividend yield of 2.7%, and has a market cap of UK£372m. Should it have a place in your portfolio? Let’s take a look at Vp in more detail.

If you are a dividend investor, you should always assess these five key metrics:

Is its annual yield among the top 25% of dividend-paying companies?

Does it consistently pay out dividends without missing a payment of significantly cutting payout?

Has it increased its dividend per share amount over the past?

Does earnings amply cover its dividend payments?

Will the company be able to keep paying dividend based on the future earnings growth?

Does Vp pass our checks?

Vp has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 41%, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. In the near future, analysts are predicting lower payout ratio of 31% which, assuming the share price stays the same, leads to a dividend yield of 3.3%.

When thinking about whether a dividend is sustainable, another factor to consider is the cash flow. A business with strong cash flow can sustain a higher divided payout ratio than a company with weak cash flow.

If there’s one type of stock you want to be reliable, it’s dividend stocks and their stable income-generating ability. In the case of VP. it has increased its DPS from £0.11 to £0.26 in the past 10 years. It has also been paying out dividend consistently during this time, as you’d expect for a company increasing its dividend levels. This is an impressive feat, which makes VP. a true dividend rockstar.

In terms of its peers, Vp generates a yield of 2.7%, which is high for Trade Distributors stocks but still below the market’s top dividend payers.

With these dividend metrics in mind, I definitely rank Vp as a strong income stock, and is worth further research for anyone who considers dividends an important part of their portfolio strategy. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I recommend taking sufficient time to understand its core business and determine whether the company and its investment properties suit your overall goals. Below, I’ve compiled three pertinent factors you should look at:

