VPD investigates weekend stabbing incident

Dec. 27—VALDOSTA — A 30-year-old man is recovering after being stabbed over the holiday weekend, officials said.

The Valdosta Police Department released a statement on the investigation Wednesday afternoon.

Officers, crime scene technicians, detectives and Emergency Medical Services responded to the 2400 block of Bemiss Road, after someone called E911 to report a subject had been stabbed on Friday, Dec. 22, at approximately 2:28 p.m. The officers found the victim with multiple stab wounds.

"Officers provided first aid on scene. The victim was then transported to a local hospital where he was treated and released," the statement said.

A person of interest has been identified. The statement said the investigation has shown this to be an isolated incident.

Officials said this case is currently under investigation, and no further details will be released at this time.