VPD K9 captures battery suspect

Jul. 22—VALDOSTA — A domestic dispute Tuesday wound up with a suspect being taken down by a police dog.

At about 7 p.m., police responded to a home in the 1300 block of Willow Way after a complaint about a dispute involving a knife, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement released Friday.

Officers found the suspect in a back yard; he ran from police, ignoring orders to stop, police said.

A police K9 unit responded to the chase and tracked the suspect to a home in the 1300 block of Bethune Street. The dog alerted on bushes in front of the house. Officers cold not see the suspect so they ordered him to come out from behind the bushes; when he refused, the K9 apprehended him, police said.

An investigation showed the suspect had been visiting family when an argument started and he picked up a knife, though he didn't threaten anyone. The suspect got upset and did $3,700 damage to property in the house; when family members tried to restrain them, he attacked them, the statement said.

The suspect — described as a 24-year-old Valdosta man — was treated and released from South Georgia Medical Center. He is charged with felony criminal damage to property in the second degree, two misdemeanor counts of simple battery family violence and misdemeanor obstruction of an officer, police said. He also had two other active arrest warrants.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.