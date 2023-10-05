VPD: Stolen car found across from police HQ

Oct. 5—VALDOSTA — If you're going to steal a car, don't hide out with it across from police headquarters.

Around 5 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a motel on West Hill Avenue on a call about a car theft, a Valdosta Police Department statement said.

The owner described both the car and a female suspect to officers.

At 7:30 a.m., another police officer was heading down North Toombs Street toward police headquarters and saw the stolen vehicle parked in the driveway of a home across from the police building, the statement said. The suspect was sitting in the car, the police said.

The suspect — a 31-year-old Valdosta woman — got out of the car and tried walking away but was stopped by the officer; she kept trying to pull away from the officer but was detained without incident, the statement said.

The suspect was charged with felony theft by taking motor vehicle, misdemeanor obstruction of a police officer and two active arrest warrants through Lowndes County, police said.

"This was great teamwork by our officers in getting the information on the stolen vehicle out in a timely manner. The offender should have found a better place to sit in a stolen vehicle, which would not have been across the street from the police department," said Police Chief Leslie Manahan.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.