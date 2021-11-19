VPD: Suspect admits to shooting Visalia man, found with meth

Visalia Police investigate a shooting in the 3200 block of West Coppola on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. The initial caller said an attempted suicide was in progress and then disconnected. Officers found two men at the home. One was detained while they determined a way to access the other safely. The second man was found with at least one gunshot wound to the lower body and transported to Kaweah Health. Violent Crime detectives followed up to determine what happened.

A man is recovering from a gunshot wound after a confrontation broke out Wednesday night in Visalia.

Around 6 p.m., officers were called to the 3200 block of West Coppola Avenue regarding a robbery. Dispatch got an additional call from James Derrick who said a man had shot himself inside the home behind Planet Fitness.

When officers arrived, they asked everyone to leave the home. As officers were ordering Derrick out of the home, he told police that he was the one who pulled the trigger.

The 51-year-old man was questioned by officers and was found with methamphetamine, Sgt. Mike Short said. Officers found a man inside the home suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his lower body.

Paramedics rushed the man to Kaweah Health Medical Center.

Violent crimes detectives responded to the scene and started an investigation.

Detectives got a search warrant and discovered several firearms inside the home, Short said.

Derrick was booked at the Tulare County Pretrial Facility on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and possession of methamphetamine. Gun charges could be added later.

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to call Detective Miguel Leon at 713-4722.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: VPD: Suspect admits to shooting, found with meth