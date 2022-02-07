VR Headset Maker HTC Safe From Meta’s Stock Wipeout

Sam Reynolds
·2 min read

Taiwan-based VR headset manufacturer HTC, considered to be a Metaverse-proxy stock because the company’s Vive headsets are an essential tool for the VR-based vision of the metaverse, seemed spared by Meta’s decline as the stock posted a 5% gain by mid-day Monday as the markets in Taipei re-opened after the Lunar New Year.

  • HTC’s Taipei-listed stock gained 5% to NTD 67 by mid-day through the local trading day.

  • Last week Meta, formerly known as Facebook, posted a $10 billion loss on its augmented and virtual reality division. This wiped over $200 billion from the company’s market cap as the stock subsequently plummeted over 25% — its largest single-day decline yet.

  • This also had a cascading effect on Metaverse tokens. According to a prior report from CoinDesk, Axie Infinity (AXS), The Sandbox (SAND), and Gala (GALA) fell as much as 12% in the 24 hour period after Meta’s earnings.

  • But since then investor sentiment on these tokens has changed. AXS is up 13% in the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko, Decentraland’s MANA up 8%, and GALA is posting a 7.5% gain.

  • According to on-chain data, approximately $4.3 million in short positions on MANA have been liquidated during the last 24 hours. AXS had $2.6 million in short liquidations during the same time period, and $1.5 million in long liquidations.

  • Despite the newfound interest in its VR headsets, HTC isn’t profitable. The company has faced fierce competition from other Android handset makers, pushing its phones down to a sub-1% market share — too low to be counted by most market research firms.

  • HTC first saw its stock rally around the Metaverse in mid-October, around the time Facebook announced its rebranding to Meta. From mid-October to year-end, the stock posted gains of approximately 140%.

  • The company has been called Taiwan’s version of GameStop. Its VR headsets have been around since 2015, and while sales are increasing their annual volume is still moderate.

  • However, on PTT, Taiwan’s version of Reddit, references to the company’s name and ticker have spiked as many believe that without the Vive VR headset, the metaverse’s true vision is impossible to achieve.

